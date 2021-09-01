Global Body in White (BIW) Industry Depth Survey 2021| Gestamp Automocion (Spain), Voestalpine Group (Austria), Magna (Canada)

This research study is one of the most detailed and accurate ones that solely focus on the global Body in White (BIW) market. It sheds light on critical factors that impact the growth of the global Body in White (BIW) market on several fronts. Market participants can use the report to gain a sound understanding of the competitive landscape and strategies adopted by leading players of the global Body in White (BIW) market. The authors of the report segment the global Body in White (BIW) market according to a type of product, application, and region. The segments studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness, and other vital factors.

The geographical analysis of the global Body in White (BIW) market provided in the research study is an intelligent tool that interested parties can use to identify lucrative regional markets. It helps readers to become aware of the characteristics of different regional markets and how they are progressing in terms of growth. The report also offers a deep analysis of Body in White (BIW) market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities, and market influence factors. It provides a statistical analysis of the global Body in White (BIW) market, which includes CAGR, revenue, volume, market shares, and other important figures. On the whole, it comes out as a complete package of various market intelligence studies focusing on the global Body in White (BIW) market.

Company Profiles: It is a very important section of the report that includes accurate and deep profiling of leading players of the global Body in White (BIW) market. It provides information about the main business, markets served, gross margin, revenue, price, production, and other factors that define the market progress of players studied in the Body in White (BIW) report.

Global Body in White (BIW) Market Size Estimation

In order to estimate and validate the size of the global Body in White (BIW) market, our researchers used bottom-up as well as top-down approaches. These methods were also used to project the Body in White (BIW) market size of segments and sub-segments included in the report.

We used secondary sources to determine all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares and completed their verification with the help of primary sources. We used both primary and secondary research processes to estimate the global Body in White (BIW) market size vis-à-vis value and analyze the supply chain of the industry. In addition, extensive secondary research was conducted to identify key players in the global Body in White (BIW) market.

Gestamp Automocion (Spain), Voestalpine Group (Austria), Magna (Canada), Benteler International (Austria), CIE Automotive (Spain), Tower International (US), Martinrea International (Canada), Aisin Seiki (Japan), Kirchhoff Automotive (Germany), Dura Automotive (US), Thyssenkrupp (Germany), JBM Auto (India)

Global Body in White (BIW) Market: Segmentation

The chapters of segmentation allow the readers to understand the aspects of the market such as its products, available technologies, and applications of the same. These chapters are written in a manner to describe their development over the years and the course they are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also provides insightful information about the emerging trends that are likely to define the progress of these segments in the coming years.

Segmentation By Type:

Cold Stamping, Hot Stamping, Roll Forming, Other Methods

Segmentation By Application:

Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles (BEV passenger cars)

Report Objectives

– Tracking and analyzing competitive developments in the global Body in White (BIW) market, including research and development, merger and acquisition, collaboration, and product launch

– Analyzing core competencies and market shares of leading companies in a comprehensive manner

– Forecasting the growth of the overall global Body in White (BIW) market and its important segments on the basis of revenue and volume

– Pinpointing market opportunities for stakeholders, vendors, market players, and other interested parties

– Strategically analyzing microeconomic and macroeconomic factors and their influence on future prospects and growth trends of the global Body in White (BIW) market

Key Question Answered in The Report :

What is the growth potential of the Body in White (BIW) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Body in White (BIW) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Body in White (BIW) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Body in White (BIW) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Body in White (BIW) market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Body in White (BIW) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Body in White (BIW) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Cold Stamping

1.2.3 Hot Stamping

1.2.4 Roll Forming

1.2.5 Other Methods

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Body in White (BIW) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Passenger Cars

1.3.3 Light Commercial Vehicles

1.3.4 Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles

1.3.5 Electric Vehicles (BEV passenger cars)

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Body in White (BIW) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Body in White (BIW) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Body in White (BIW) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Body in White (BIW), Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Body in White (BIW) Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Body in White (BIW) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Body in White (BIW) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Body in White (BIW) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Body in White (BIW) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Body in White (BIW) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Body in White (BIW) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Body in White (BIW) Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Body in White (BIW) Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Body in White (BIW) Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Body in White (BIW) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Body in White (BIW) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Body in White (BIW) Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Body in White (BIW) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Body in White (BIW) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Body in White (BIW) Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Body in White (BIW) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Body in White (BIW) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Body in White (BIW) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Body in White (BIW) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Body in White (BIW) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Body in White (BIW) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Body in White (BIW) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Body in White (BIW) Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Body in White (BIW) Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Body in White (BIW) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Body in White (BIW) Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Body in White (BIW) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Body in White (BIW) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Body in White (BIW) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Body in White (BIW) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Body in White (BIW) Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Body in White (BIW) Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Body in White (BIW) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Body in White (BIW) Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Body in White (BIW) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Body in White (BIW) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Body in White (BIW) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Body in White (BIW) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Body in White (BIW) Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Body in White (BIW) Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Body in White (BIW) Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Body in White (BIW) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Body in White (BIW) Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Body in White (BIW) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Body in White (BIW) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Body in White (BIW) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Body in White (BIW) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Body in White (BIW) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Body in White (BIW) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Body in White (BIW) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Body in White (BIW) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Body in White (BIW) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Body in White (BIW) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Body in White (BIW) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Body in White (BIW) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Body in White (BIW) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Body in White (BIW) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Body in White (BIW) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Body in White (BIW) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Body in White (BIW) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Body in White (BIW) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Body in White (BIW) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Body in White (BIW) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Body in White (BIW) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Body in White (BIW) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Body in White (BIW) Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Body in White (BIW) Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Body in White (BIW) Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Body in White (BIW) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Body in White (BIW) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Body in White (BIW) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Body in White (BIW) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Body in White (BIW) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Body in White (BIW) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Body in White (BIW) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Body in White (BIW) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Body in White (BIW) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Body in White (BIW) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Body in White (BIW) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Body in White (BIW) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Gestamp Automocion (Spain)

12.1.1 Gestamp Automocion (Spain) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Gestamp Automocion (Spain) Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Gestamp Automocion (Spain) Body in White (BIW) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Gestamp Automocion (Spain) Body in White (BIW) Products Offered

12.1.5 Gestamp Automocion (Spain) Recent Development

12.2 Voestalpine Group (Austria)

12.2.1 Voestalpine Group (Austria) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Voestalpine Group (Austria) Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Voestalpine Group (Austria) Body in White (BIW) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Voestalpine Group (Austria) Body in White (BIW) Products Offered

12.2.5 Voestalpine Group (Austria) Recent Development

12.3 Magna (Canada)

12.3.1 Magna (Canada) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Magna (Canada) Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Magna (Canada) Body in White (BIW) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Magna (Canada) Body in White (BIW) Products Offered

12.3.5 Magna (Canada) Recent Development

12.4 Benteler International (Austria)

12.4.1 Benteler International (Austria) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Benteler International (Austria) Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Benteler International (Austria) Body in White (BIW) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Benteler International (Austria) Body in White (BIW) Products Offered

12.4.5 Benteler International (Austria) Recent Development

12.5 CIE Automotive (Spain)

12.5.1 CIE Automotive (Spain) Corporation Information

12.5.2 CIE Automotive (Spain) Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 CIE Automotive (Spain) Body in White (BIW) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 CIE Automotive (Spain) Body in White (BIW) Products Offered

12.5.5 CIE Automotive (Spain) Recent Development

12.6 Tower International (US)

12.6.1 Tower International (US) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Tower International (US) Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Tower International (US) Body in White (BIW) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Tower International (US) Body in White (BIW) Products Offered

12.6.5 Tower International (US) Recent Development

12.7 Martinrea International (Canada)

12.7.1 Martinrea International (Canada) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Martinrea International (Canada) Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Martinrea International (Canada) Body in White (BIW) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Martinrea International (Canada) Body in White (BIW) Products Offered

12.7.5 Martinrea International (Canada) Recent Development

12.8 Aisin Seiki (Japan)

12.8.1 Aisin Seiki (Japan) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Aisin Seiki (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Aisin Seiki (Japan) Body in White (BIW) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Aisin Seiki (Japan) Body in White (BIW) Products Offered

12.8.5 Aisin Seiki (Japan) Recent Development

12.9 Kirchhoff Automotive (Germany)

12.9.1 Kirchhoff Automotive (Germany) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Kirchhoff Automotive (Germany) Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Kirchhoff Automotive (Germany) Body in White (BIW) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Kirchhoff Automotive (Germany) Body in White (BIW) Products Offered

12.9.5 Kirchhoff Automotive (Germany) Recent Development

12.10 Dura Automotive (US)

12.10.1 Dura Automotive (US) Corporation Information

12.10.2 Dura Automotive (US) Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Dura Automotive (US) Body in White (BIW) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Dura Automotive (US) Body in White (BIW) Products Offered

12.10.5 Dura Automotive (US) Recent Development

12.12 JBM Auto (India)

12.12.1 JBM Auto (India) Corporation Information

12.12.2 JBM Auto (India) Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 JBM Auto (India) Body in White (BIW) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 JBM Auto (India) Products Offered

12.12.5 JBM Auto (India) Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Body in White (BIW) Industry Trends

13.2 Body in White (BIW) Market Drivers

13.3 Body in White (BIW) Market Challenges

13.4 Body in White (BIW) Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Body in White (BIW) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

