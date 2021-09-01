Arthroscopy Fluid Management Disposables Market 2021 Size & Share | Market worth USD 347.7 million with 9.7% CAGR by 2027

The global ”Arthroscopy fluid management disposables market” size is expected to reach USD 347.7 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. The increasing number of arthroscopy procedures is expected to drive the market growth, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Arthroscopy Fluid Management Disposables Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Pump Management Disposables and Gravity Management Disposables), By Application (Hospitals, Medical Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size was USD 229.5 million in 2019.

The entire world is fighting with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has severely disrupted trades across the globe. The authorities of several countries have initiated lockdown to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.

Major Arthroscopy Fluid Management Disposables Market Key players covered in the report include:

Arthrex (U.S)

Stryker (U.S)

Smith & Nephew (U.K)

DePuy (U.S)

Zimmer Biomet (U.S()

ConMed (U.S)

Karl Storz (Germany)

Richard Wolf (U.S)

Other Players

Our research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

It offers figurative estimations for upcoming years on the basis of the recent developments and historic data. For gathering information and estimating revenue for all segments, researchers have used top-down and bottom-up approaches. On the basis of data collected from primary and secondary research and trusted data sources the report will help both existing and new aspirants for market to figure out and study the market’s needs, market size, and competition.

Arthroscopy Fluid Management Disposables Market Analysis 2021:

Market Driver:

Rising Incidence of Musculoskeletal Injuries to Augment Growth

The surging incidence of musculoskeletal injuries, resulting in limited mobility & agonizing physical pain will spur demand for arthroscopic fluid management products during the forecast period. According to a report published by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS), about 6.8 million patients with orthopedic injuries come to medical attention each year in the United States alone. Moreover, the increasing number of sports-related accidents and injuries are expected to promote the healthy growth of the market. According to the National High School Sports-Related Injury Surveillance Study 2017-2018, 1,367,490 cases of sport-related were recorded in high schools in the U.S.Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury is a major injury in professional sports that can be treated by arthroscopy. The aforementioned factors will contribute significantly to the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Regional Analysis:

Presence of Major Medical Device Companies to Elevate Market in North America

The market in North America size is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period owing to the presence of key orthopedic device companies in the U.S. The favorable reimbursement policies will significantly bolster the growth of the market in the region. According to the International Trade Administration that used data from the Census Bureau, there are roughly 5,300 to 5,600 U.S. companies in the medical devices sector, with approximately 330,000 to 365,000 employees working in the country. Europe is expected to expand radically during the forecast period owing to the developed healthcare infrastructure, well-established reimbursement system for hospitals, and faster adoption of new orthopedic device technologies in European countries. A higher number of multinational companies have subsidiaries and head offices in the U.K. This factor can further boost growth in the region.

Key Development:

Arthrex announced its collaboration with Clemson University, US, intending to provide 10 scholarships worth USD 7500 each for students who will take courses and internships specifically tailored to the needs of the surgical device industry.

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Number of Orthopedic Surgeons – Selective Countries -2019 Prevalence of Osteoarthritis – For Key Countries, 2019 Prevalence of Rheumatoid Arthritis – By Region, 2019 Prevalence of Key Disease Conditions – For Key Countries Ageing Population Healthcare Overview – Selective Countries Growth of Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) in the U.S. Key Industry Developments and New Product Launches Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Partnerships, Acquisitions Porters Five Forces Analysis Sales Channels Analysis Overview of the Regulatory Scenario by Key Countries Global Reimbursement Scenario Impact of COVID-19 on Arthroscopy Fluid Management Disposables Market

Insights on Global Arthroscopic Fluid Management Systems Market Size by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World), 2019

Global Arthroscopy Fluid Management Disposables Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Pump Management Disposables Gravity Management Disposables Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Hospitals Medical Centers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East Africa North America Arthroscopy Fluid Management Disposables Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Product Pump Management Disposables Gravity Management Disposables Market Analysis – By Application Hospitals Medical Centers Others Market Analysis – By Country U.S. Canada Europe Arthroscopy Fluid Management Disposables Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Product Pump Management Disposables Gravity Management Disposables Market Analysis – By Application Hospitals Medical Centers Others Market Analysis – By Country U.K. Germany France Russia Italy Rest of Europe



Toc Continue…

