Normal Saline for Parenteral Use Market 2021 Size & Share | Market worth USD 3.71 billion with 5.4% CAGR by 2027

The global ”normal saline for parenteral use market” size is projected to reach USD 3.71 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of diarrhea worldwide will be a prominent growth driver for this market, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Global Normal Saline for Parenteral Use Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Plastic Bottles and Glass Bottles), By Application (Intramuscular Injection and Intravenous Injection), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2026”.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), diarrhea is the second leading cause of death in children under five years of age, killing around 525,000 children under five every year. The WHO estimates that there are approximately 1.7 billion cases of childhood diarrhea each year, globally. Diarrhea lasts for several days and depletes the body’s water and mineral resources, leaving the patient severely dehydrated. The complications can get aggravated in children whose bodies cannot withstand the effects of such diseases. Normal saline for parenteral use is the quickest and the most efficient way of injecting a diarrheal patient’s body with the necessary fluids and prevent imminent death. Saline, which is0.9% sodium chloride solution, contains the essential ingredients required to reboot a dehydrated body and is thus widely used in healthcare facilities around the world.

Major Normal Saline for Parenteral Use Market Key players covered in the report include:

Pharmally International Holding Co., Ltd. ( Shangdong, China)

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

ICU Medical (Illinois, U.S.)

Fresenius Kabi AG (Bad Homburg, Germany)

Kelun Group (Sichuan, China)

Cisen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Shangdong, China)

Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China)

Braun Melsungen AG (Melsungen, Germany)

Baxter (Illinois, U.S.)

SSY Group Limited (Hong Kong)

Our research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

It offers figurative estimations for upcoming years on the basis of the recent developments and historic data. For gathering information and estimating revenue for all segments, researchers have used top-down and bottom-up approaches. On the basis of data collected from primary and secondary research and trusted data sources the report will help both existing and new aspirants for market to figure out and study the market’s needs, market size, and competition.

Normal Saline for Parenteral Use Market Analysis 2021:

Restraining Factor

Cancelation of Surgeries amid COVID-19 to Negatively Impact the Market

With coronavirus cases continuing their upward spiral across the globe, the provision of surgical services, especially elective ones, has plunged. A 120-country research initiative, led by the University of Birmingham, called the CovidSurg Collaborative estimates that nearly 28.4 million elective surgeries worldwide are likely to get canceled or deferred in 2020. This will mainly be a result of governments redirecting their medical and health resources towards treating COVID-19 patients and preventing hospitals from getting overwhelmed with the escalating number of infections. In the UK, for example, the National Health Service (NHS) issued a directive in April to hospitals that led to the cancelation of over 2.1 million routine surgeries across the country, as the NHS prepared to tackle the impending coronavirus peak. The steep decline in surgeries has led to considerable revenue shortfalls for market companies, impacting the normal saline for parenteral use market growth further. For example, ICU Medical’s gross profit in the third quarter of 2020 was 36% as compared to 39% in 2019.

Competitive Landscape

Supportive Regulatory Climate for Novel Solutions to Stoke Innovation

Key players in this market are capitalizing on the favorable regulatory climate for normal saline products. Regulatory bodies such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are giving timely approvals to IV solutions to empower hospitals to efficiently deal with emergency health situations and improve patient outcomes.

Industry Developments:

July 2019: Baxter International received approval from the US FDA for its Insulin Human in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection, Myxredlin. The injection is the first and only ready-to-use insulin for IV infusion in health facilities, featuring an extended shelf-life of 30 days at room temperature.

January 2018:B. Braun Medical secured clearance for its 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection, the Ecoflac™ Plus, from the US FDA. With this intravenous solution, B. Braun has expanded its current line of IV options for the administration of normal saline.

