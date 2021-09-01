Epigenomics Market | 2021 by Size, Industry Share, Development, Growth Factor, Industry Overview and Forecast 2028

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer is helping the global “epigenomics market” to emerge with remarkable market figures, finds Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled, “Epigenomics Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecasts, 2019 – 2026.” An important factor propelling this market is the rise in number of chronic diseases and their needful treatment worldwide.

Fortune Business Insights foresees the pharmaceutical segment to dominate the global epigenomics market on account of the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), by the end of 2025, the number of cancer patients will reach 21,471,996.

This is a key factor impelling researchers for developing novel epigenomics modulators for treating, and augmenting the growth of the pharmaceuticals segment in the market for epigenomics during the forecast duration. Besides this, the rise in research and development programs for exploiting epigenetics alteration for treating cancer and other chronic diseases will help the pharmaceutical segment to generate more revenue in the coming years.

Leading Players operating in the Epigenomics Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Abbott Laboratories

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bayer AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Epizyme Inc.

Abcam plc

Zymo Research Corporation

Merck KGaA

Epigenomics

Illumina Inc.

Novartis AG

Increasing Funding from Government to Help Market Gain Momentum

A major factor boosting the global epigenomics market is the rising number of cancer cases in the world, followed by rising investment in research projects in order to develop novel therapeutics for such chronic diseases. The rise in number of funds raised by the government for such research and development will help the market witness immense growth. Rise in geriatric population and their vulnerability towards various health issues will also create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

This, coupled with growth in market for personalized medicines, is also helping the market grow remarkably. The increasing importance for epigenetic technology will help the market gain potential in the future.

Upgraded Therapeutic Procedures to Fuel Demand for Epigenomics in Market

Geographically, the global epigenomics market is anticipated to be dominated by North America owing to the presence of better healthcare infrastructure and proper medical facilities. Besides this, the availability of upgraded therapeutic machinery and supportive reimbursement policies for people, especially in developed nations such as Canada and the U.S. are also helping the market in the region gain dominance and continue dominating in the years to come. Asia Pacific, on the other hand is prognosticated to show faster growth rates on account of increasing disposable income of people and introduction and implementation of advanced technology in medical technology and treatment facilities. The developing nations are trying to impose new medication therapies for better outcomes.

Segmentation of the Global Epigenomics Market:

By Product Type

Reagents

Kits

Enzymes

Others

By Technology

DNA Methylation

Histone Methylation

Histone Acetylation

MicroRNA Modification

Large Non-coding RNA

Chromatin Structures

Others

By Application

Pharmaceutical

Diagnostics

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

Related Reports:

Human Papillomavirus Vaccines Market Share, Growth Factor, Industry Size and Forecast 2027

