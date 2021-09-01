Injectable Reproductive Hormone Market to Grow Monumentally; Increasing Adoption to Treat Ovarian Failures will Aid Growth: Reports Fortune Business Insights™

Market Overview-

The global injectable reproductive hormone market size is projected to grow monumentally in the upcoming years. The increasing adoption of injectable reproductive hormones to combat the declining fertility rates is anticipated to stimulate market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ has presented this information in an upcoming report, titled, “Injectable Reproductive Hormone Market, 2021-2028”.

Consumers’ busy and sedentary lifestyles and the rising infertility rates amongst both genders are anticipated to augment the demand for injectable reproductive hormones. The rising infertility rates across the growing population are estimated to foster the market growth in the future.

COVID-19 Impact-

The injectable reproductive hormone market has witnessed a negative impact amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The demand for injectable reproductive hormones has declined during the pandemic as consumers feared the risk of infection from hospitals and clinics. The shift of various clinics and healthcare facilities to accommodate coronavirus positive patients has impacted market growth. Additionally, lockdowns and curfews imposed by governments of several nations resulted in disrupted supply chain networks which further aggravated the situation. However, the market is gradually recovering as vaccines are now available to the masses. The demand for injectable reproductive hormones is poised to grow manifold in the upcoming years.

Segmentation-

Based on type, the market is segmented into combination products, testosterone, progesterone, and estrogen. Based on applications, the market is fragmented into private dysfunction, menstruation disorders, contraception, infertility treatment, and others. Based on end-users, the market is divided into specialty clinics, hospitals, and others. Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East& Africa.

Report Coverage-

The report highlights the key emerging trends for major countries.

The report illustrates the latest technological advancements in the market.

The report gives valuable insights into the regulatory scenarios of the prospected market.

The report envisages Porters’ Five Forces Analysis for an infallible prediction.

The report highlights critical developments like acquisitions, mergers, and partnerships.

Drivers & Restraints-

Ability to Prevent Pregnancies will Magnify Market Growth

Reproductive hormones are used to treat various medical disorders. They are mainly utilized for the prevention, treatment, improvement of symptoms, conditions, and diseases associated with hypogonadism, hypoestrogenism, ovarian failures, and so on. The rising adoption of injectable reproductive hormone for these applications is anticipated to amplify the injectable reproductive hormone market growth.

The growing consumer awareness regarding reproductive and private health is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Additionally, the ever-increasing usage of estrogen to treat menopause symptoms such as burning, hot flashes, and vaginal dryness are expected to augment market growth. The rising prevalence of prostate cancer is also anticipated to boost market growth. The World Cancer report estimated approximately 50% increase in the global cancer cases in 2020. Additionally, injectable reproductive hormones aid in birth control. The rising use of hormonal injections to prevent pregnancies is expected to stimulate market growth significantly.

However, the low availability skilled workforce and stringent government regulations may restrain market growth.

Regional Insights-

North America to Hold the Lion’s Share Stoked by Rapid Adoption of Unique Technologies

North America is anticipated to dominate in terms of the global injectable reproductive hormone market share. The rising investments in the fortification of the healthcare infrastructure, surging technological developments, and rapid technology adoption are expected to bolster the market growth.

Europe is expected to rank second in the global market. The rising consumer awareness of healthcare and the increasing per capita income levels are anticipated to fuel market growth. Additionally, the mounting expenditure to fortify the healthcare industry is expected to boost the market growth.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness immense growth in the forthcoming years. The surging geriatric population, rising healthcare awareness, and the increasing government initiatives for the development of the healthcare sector are anticipated to foster the demand for injectable reproductive hormones. Additionally, the rising research and development activities are expected to amplify market growth.

The expanding healthcare infrastructure is expected to help the Middle East & Africa and Latin America witness lucrative growth in the forthcoming years.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players to Devise Innovative Growth Strategies

The market is relatively consolidated and comprises significant players operating at international and domestic levels. Theyare emphasizing on various organic growth strategies such as new product launches, technological advancements, patents, and more. Additionally, theyare focusing on the adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and others.

Key Players in the Global Injectable Reproductive Hormone Market are:

Pfizer

Xianju Pharma

American Regent

Zydus Cadila

Actiza Pharmaceutical

Empower Pharmacy

ABBVIE

Bayer

Endo Pharmaceuticals

Mayne Pharma

Allergan

