Technical Insulation Market Historical Growth, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027| Zotefoams, Owens Corning, Kingspan Group

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study offers powerful guidelines for market players to compete well against other participants operating in the global Technical Insulation market. It brings to light crucial market dynamics including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and opportunities. Readers are provided with detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis, PESTLE analysis, absolute dollar opportunity analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis that focus on various aspects of the global Technical Insulation market. The report includes regional growth analysis to show how the global Technical Insulation market is progressing in different parts of the world in terms of growth. Besides growth rate, the authors of the report provide market figures related to revenue, production, consumption, share, sales, and other vital factors.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Technical Insulation market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Technical Insulation market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Technical Insulation Market Research Report: Zotefoams, Owens Corning, Kingspan Group, ETEX Group, Rockwool, Recticel, Morgan Advanced Materials, Armacell International, Aspen Aerogels, Knauf Insulation, Johns Manville, Saint-Gobain ISOVER, NMC SA, Palziv, Unifrax Corporation, Durkee, Huamei Energy-Saving Technology Group Co., Ltd., Wincell Insulation Material Co., Ltd

Global Technical Insulation Market by Type: Flexible Foam, Rigid Foam, Man-made Mineral Fiber

Global Technical Insulation Market by Application: Industrial & OEM, Energy, Transportation, Commercial Buildings

The global Technical Insulation market is segmented on the basis of type of product, application, and region. The analysts authoring the report provide a meticulous evaluation of all of the segments included in the report. The segments are studied keeping in view their market share, revenue, market growth rate, and other vital factors. The segmentation study equips interested parties to identify high-growth portions of the global Technical Insulation market and understand how the leading segments could grow during the forecast period.

This is one of the most important sections of the research study as it provides deep insights into the growth of the Technical Insulation market at both country and regional level. The researchers estimate market growth in different regions and countries by both value and volume. They accurately calculate the revenue, price, CAGR, consumption, sales, and other factors related to the regional markets studied here.

Questions Answered by the Report:

1. Which are the dominant players of the global Technical Insulation market?

2. What will be the size of the global Technical Insulation market in the coming years?

3. Which segment will lead the global Technical Insulation market?

4. How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

5. What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Technical Insulation market?

6. What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Technical Insulation market?

7. What is the size and CAGR of the global Technical Insulation market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Technical Insulation Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Technical Insulation Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Flexible Foam

1.2.3 Rigid Foam

1.2.4 Man-made Mineral Fiber

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Technical Insulation Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Industrial & OEM

1.3.3 Energy

1.3.4 Transportation

1.3.5 Commercial Buildings

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Technical Insulation Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Technical Insulation Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Technical Insulation Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Technical Insulation, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Technical Insulation Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Technical Insulation Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Technical Insulation Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Technical Insulation Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Technical Insulation Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Technical Insulation Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Technical Insulation Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Technical Insulation Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Technical Insulation Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Technical Insulation Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Technical Insulation Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Technical Insulation Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Technical Insulation Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Technical Insulation Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Technical Insulation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Technical Insulation Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Technical Insulation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Technical Insulation Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Technical Insulation Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Technical Insulation Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Technical Insulation Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Technical Insulation Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Technical Insulation Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Technical Insulation Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Technical Insulation Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Technical Insulation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Technical Insulation Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Technical Insulation Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Technical Insulation Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Technical Insulation Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Technical Insulation Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Technical Insulation Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Technical Insulation Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Technical Insulation Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Technical Insulation Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Technical Insulation Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Technical Insulation Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Technical Insulation Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Technical Insulation Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Technical Insulation Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Technical Insulation Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Technical Insulation Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Technical Insulation Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Technical Insulation Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Technical Insulation Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Technical Insulation Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Technical Insulation Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Technical Insulation Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Technical Insulation Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Technical Insulation Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Technical Insulation Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Technical Insulation Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Technical Insulation Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Technical Insulation Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Technical Insulation Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Technical Insulation Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Technical Insulation Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Technical Insulation Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Technical Insulation Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Technical Insulation Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Technical Insulation Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Technical Insulation Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Technical Insulation Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Technical Insulation Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Technical Insulation Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Technical Insulation Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Technical Insulation Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Technical Insulation Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Technical Insulation Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Technical Insulation Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Technical Insulation Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Technical Insulation Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Technical Insulation Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Technical Insulation Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Technical Insulation Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Technical Insulation Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Technical Insulation Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Technical Insulation Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Technical Insulation Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Technical Insulation Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Technical Insulation Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Zotefoams

12.1.1 Zotefoams Corporation Information

12.1.2 Zotefoams Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Zotefoams Technical Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Zotefoams Technical Insulation Products Offered

12.1.5 Zotefoams Recent Development

12.2 Owens Corning

12.2.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

12.2.2 Owens Corning Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Owens Corning Technical Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Owens Corning Technical Insulation Products Offered

12.2.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

12.3 Kingspan Group

12.3.1 Kingspan Group Corporation Information

12.3.2 Kingspan Group Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Kingspan Group Technical Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Kingspan Group Technical Insulation Products Offered

12.3.5 Kingspan Group Recent Development

12.4 ETEX Group

12.4.1 ETEX Group Corporation Information

12.4.2 ETEX Group Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 ETEX Group Technical Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 ETEX Group Technical Insulation Products Offered

12.4.5 ETEX Group Recent Development

12.5 Rockwool

12.5.1 Rockwool Corporation Information

12.5.2 Rockwool Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Rockwool Technical Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Rockwool Technical Insulation Products Offered

12.5.5 Rockwool Recent Development

12.6 Recticel

12.6.1 Recticel Corporation Information

12.6.2 Recticel Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Recticel Technical Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Recticel Technical Insulation Products Offered

12.6.5 Recticel Recent Development

12.7 Morgan Advanced Materials

12.7.1 Morgan Advanced Materials Corporation Information

12.7.2 Morgan Advanced Materials Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Morgan Advanced Materials Technical Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Morgan Advanced Materials Technical Insulation Products Offered

12.7.5 Morgan Advanced Materials Recent Development

12.8 Armacell International

12.8.1 Armacell International Corporation Information

12.8.2 Armacell International Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Armacell International Technical Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Armacell International Technical Insulation Products Offered

12.8.5 Armacell International Recent Development

12.9 Aspen Aerogels

12.9.1 Aspen Aerogels Corporation Information

12.9.2 Aspen Aerogels Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Aspen Aerogels Technical Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Aspen Aerogels Technical Insulation Products Offered

12.9.5 Aspen Aerogels Recent Development

12.10 Knauf Insulation

12.10.1 Knauf Insulation Corporation Information

12.10.2 Knauf Insulation Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Knauf Insulation Technical Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Knauf Insulation Technical Insulation Products Offered

12.10.5 Knauf Insulation Recent Development

12.12 Saint-Gobain ISOVER

12.12.1 Saint-Gobain ISOVER Corporation Information

12.12.2 Saint-Gobain ISOVER Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Saint-Gobain ISOVER Technical Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Saint-Gobain ISOVER Products Offered

12.12.5 Saint-Gobain ISOVER Recent Development

12.13 NMC SA

12.13.1 NMC SA Corporation Information

12.13.2 NMC SA Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 NMC SA Technical Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 NMC SA Products Offered

12.13.5 NMC SA Recent Development

12.14 Palziv

12.14.1 Palziv Corporation Information

12.14.2 Palziv Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Palziv Technical Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Palziv Products Offered

12.14.5 Palziv Recent Development

12.15 Unifrax Corporation

12.15.1 Unifrax Corporation Corporation Information

12.15.2 Unifrax Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Unifrax Corporation Technical Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Unifrax Corporation Products Offered

12.15.5 Unifrax Corporation Recent Development

12.16 Durkee

12.16.1 Durkee Corporation Information

12.16.2 Durkee Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Durkee Technical Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Durkee Products Offered

12.16.5 Durkee Recent Development

12.17 Huamei Energy-Saving Technology Group Co., Ltd.

12.17.1 Huamei Energy-Saving Technology Group Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.17.2 Huamei Energy-Saving Technology Group Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Huamei Energy-Saving Technology Group Co., Ltd. Technical Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Huamei Energy-Saving Technology Group Co., Ltd. Products Offered

12.17.5 Huamei Energy-Saving Technology Group Co., Ltd. Recent Development

12.18 Wincell Insulation Material Co., Ltd

12.18.1 Wincell Insulation Material Co., Ltd Corporation Information

12.18.2 Wincell Insulation Material Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Wincell Insulation Material Co., Ltd Technical Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Wincell Insulation Material Co., Ltd Products Offered

12.18.5 Wincell Insulation Material Co., Ltd Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Technical Insulation Industry Trends

13.2 Technical Insulation Market Drivers

13.3 Technical Insulation Market Challenges

13.4 Technical Insulation Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Technical Insulation Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

