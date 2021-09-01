Global Cooking Spray Market Report: Includes Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021 to 2025)

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Cooking spray is a spray form of an oil as a lubricant, lecithin as an emulsifier, and a propellant such as food-grade alcohol, nitrous oxide, carbon dioxide or propane.

The following firms are included in the Cooking Spray Market Report:

Spectrum

Crisco

Vegalene

Pompeian

Baker’s Joy

Mazola

Frylight

Smart Balance

Original No-Stick Cooking Spray

Market by Application:

Business Use