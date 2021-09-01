Annatto Market Research Report by Players, Regions, Product Types & Applications 2021 to 2025

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Annatto is an orange-red condiment and food coloring derived from the seeds of the achiote tree (Bixa orellana). It is often used to impart a yellow or orange color to foods, but sometimes also for its flavor and aroma. Its scent is described as “slightly peppery with a hint of nutmeg” and flavor as “slightly nutty, sweet and peppery”.

Kalsec Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Aarkay Food Products Ltd.

IFC Solutions

Biocon Colors

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Dohler Group

Givaudan SA

Dairy Connection, Inc.

Market by Type:

Oil-Soluble Annatto

Water-Soluble Annatto

Food Industry

Natural Fabric Industry

Cosmetic Industry