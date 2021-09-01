Legionella Testing Market Report with Growth, Demand, Trends, Opportunity, Forecasts (2021 – 2025)

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

“Legionella Testing Market” is expected to expand rapidly in all development areas over the period between 2020 and 2025. Legionella Testing Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players and present competition status with growth prospects . Legionella Testing Market report is a professional and in-depth research by experts on the current state of the Legionella Testing Industry. Legionella Testing market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at- https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/16971599

The genus Legionella is a pathogenic group of Gram-negative bacteria that includes the species L. pneumophila, causing legionellosis (all illnesses caused by Legionella) including a pneumonia-type illness called Legionnaires’ disease and a mild flu-like illness called Pontiac fever. Legionella may be visualized with a silver stain or cultured in cysteine-containing media such as buffered charcoal yeast extract agar. It is common in many environments, including soil and aquatic systems, with at least 50 species and 70 serogroups identified. These bacteria, however, are not transmissible from person to person;furthermore, most people exposed to the bacteria do not become ill.

The Legionella Testing market report includes the forecasts, analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry players. Legionella Testing Market Competition Structure Analysis: This report informs about global market competition in terms of Company Overview, Products and Services, Business Analysis, Sales Data and many other aspects.

In the Legionella Testing report, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry was fully assessed. Fully risk assessment and industry recommendations were made for Legionella Testing in a special period. This report also compares the markets of Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19. In addition, research consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

To Understand the Impact of Covid-19 On Legionella Testing Market

Top-Line Companies Listed:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

Aqua Legion Uk Ltd. (Uk)

Becton, Dickinson & Company (U.S.)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

Qiagen (Germany)

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.)

Merck Millipore (U.S.)

Abott Laboratories (U.S.)

Perkinelmer, Inc. (U.S.)

Alere Inc. (U.S.)

Biomerieux (France)

Ge Healthcare (Uk)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.)

Idexx Laboratories (U.S.)

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland) Market by Type:

Culture methods

Urinary antigen test (UAT)

Serology

Direct fluorescent antibody test (DFA)

Nucleic acid-based detection Market by Application:

Cooling Tower Water

Potable Water

Hot Water Storage Tank