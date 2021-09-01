Silica Fume Market Status and Trend Report 2021 to 2025 with Top 20 Countries Data

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

It is an ultrafine powder collected as a by-product of the silicon and ferrosilicon alloy production and consists of spherical particles with an average particle diameter of 150 nm.

Top Companies Mentioned in Silica Fume Report are:

DowDuPont (Dow Corning)

Anyang Mingrui Silicon Industry

Shanghai CNPC Powder Material Co.,Ltd

Stanford Materials

VestaSi.

Elkem Silicon Materials

RW silicium GmbH

TOKAI KOGYO Co., Ltd

Lianyungang Dong Hai BoTech Silica Powder Co., Ltd

Finnfjord

Ashirwad Minerals

Sanyuan Silicon Materials Co.,Ltd.

Kryton International Inc

H.C. Starck GmbH

Kunical

Advanced Cement Technologies, LLC (ACT)

CC Metals & Alloys.

Norchem, Inc.

Ferroglobe

TOPKEN

Luoyang Jihe Micro-Silica Fume Co., Ltd.

Market by Type:

Densified Silica Fume

Semi Densified Silica Fume

Market by Application:

Cementitious

Refractory

Elastomer and Polymer