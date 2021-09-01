Hot Melt Adhesives Market Assessment, Growth Forecasts and Strategic Consolidations for Key Players Report 2021 to 2025

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Hot melt adhesive is a plasticity adhesive. Its physical state changes with temperature in a certain temperature range, and its chemical properties remain unchanged. It is non-toxic and tasteless and is an environmentally friendly chemical product.

Nanpao

Bostik Inc

DOW Corning

Jowat

Renhe

Zhejiang Good

CherngTay Technology

TEX YEAR INDUSTRIES

Tianyang

Beardow & ADAMS

H. B. Fuller

Huate

Sika AG

3M Company

Kleiberit

Avery Dennison

Henkel

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Polyolefins

Polyamide

Polyurethanes

Styrene Block Copolymer

Styrene Block Copolymer

Others

Packaging

Construction

Non-woven Products

Book Binding & Paper Binding

Furniture

Footwear

Electronics