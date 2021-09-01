Actuators Market Global Forecast, Impact of COVID-19, Industry Trends, by Application, Growth, Opportunity Company Analysis| Fortune Business Insights™

Most industries worldwide were impacted negatively by the current COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from the healthcare sector, most of the industrial sectors witnessed the downfall of the world economy. However, the governments of various nations are engaging in multiple strategies to deal with this situation and we hope that life turns back to normal. Fortune Business Insights is offering special analytical reports on various markets impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. These reports will help investors take the necessary financial decisions for multiple markets in the years to come.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Actuators Market are:

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Wisconsin, The U.S.)

Venture MFG Co. (Ohio, The U.S.)

ABB (Zurich, Switzerland)

Rotork PLC (Bath, The U.K.)

MISUMI (Tokyo, Japan)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (North Carolina, The U.S.)

TAMAGAWA SEIKI Co. Ltd. (Nagano, Japan)

Parker Hannifin Corporation (Ohio, The U.S.)

Moog Inc. (New York, The U.S.)

Eaton Corporation Inc. (Ohio, The U.S.)

SMC Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Emerson Electric Co. (Missouri, The U.S.)

Drivers & Restraints-

Development of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Sectors to Aid in Expansion

An actuator comprises the key component of all the machines used by various industries such as food, manufacturing, automotive and transportation, agriculture, healthcare industry, and others. This stands as a key factor driving the global actuators market growth. This, coupled with the rising population, growing urbanization, and the increasing use of industrial robots for minimizing the chances of human errors are also expected to aid in the expansion of the market. Additionally, the increasing demand from aerospace and automotive industries is further expected to add impetus to the market in the coming years.

On the contrary, installing and maintaining pneumatic and hydraulic actuators is expensive, which may pose a major challenge to the market in the coming years. This, coupled with the current coronavirus pandemic that forced most of the international businesses to stay at a temporary halt may also hamper the market. Additionally, the possibility of oil or water leakage and other damages of the actuator is likely to cause hindrance to the market in the coming years.

Nevertheless, the rising demand for commercial aircraft is expected to promote the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America Emerged Dominant Owing to Growing Demand from Aerospace Industry

Regionally, North America earned USD 16.48 billion in 2019 and gained the largest actuators market share. The growth of this region is attributed to the increasing demand from the aerospace and defense sectors. Besides this, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to show rapid growth in the coming years with China and Japan in the leading position. This is accountable to the rapid industrialization and growing urbanization. Furthermore, the market in Europe and the Middle East and Africa will exhibit notable growth in the coming years on account of the increasing manufacturing units for automobile production of brands such as Audi, BMW, and others.

Segment

Hydraulic Segment to Emerge Dominant Owing to Growing Demand from Mining and Construction Sector

Based on segmentation by type, the hydraulic segment dominant the market shares in 2019. This is owing to the increasing adoption of hydraulic actuators in heavy equipment used by various application sectors such as mining, construction, agriculture, and others. This is further attributed to the integrated failure backup features and less power consumption. However, the electrical segment earned a 21% share and is likely to exhibit significant growth in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Players Focusing on Innovative Technologies to Earn Lion’s Share

The global market for actuators is fragmented in nature attributable to the presence of many large and medium-scale vendors. Companies such as Rotork PLC., Rockwell Automation, and others are focusing on strengthening their product portfolio and specializing in pneumatic and hydraulic actuators to gain competitive edge. The other players are engaging in the development of innovative technologies for gaining a competitive edge in the market.

Major Industry Developments of the Market Include:



April 2019 – The Boeing Company awarded a contract to Moog Inc., for the delivery of wing fold actuation and wing flight systems for an unmanned refueling program of the U.S. Navy called MQ-25. This will help to build a strong foundation for the future of the company.

April 2017 – The control and valves business of Pentair was acquired by Emerson Electric Co. for managing the production of control valves, regulators, and actuators, thereby strengthening the portfolio of the company.

