Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Demand, Indepth Analysis And Estimated Forecast Till 2027

As per the International Diabetes Foundation, the number of adults suffering from diabetes was around 425 million and is expected to reach 630 million by 2045. The prevalence of diabetes is primarily increasing owing to the rapid adoption of sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy food habits. This further shows that the demand for blood glucose monitoring systems will increase, thereby driving the global blood glucose monitoring systems market. As per the report, the global market was valued at USD 10.09 Billion in the year 2018 and is projected to be worth USD 17.06 Billion by 2026. In addition to this, the global market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in The Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Abbott

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

Dexcom, Inc.

Medtronic

Braun Melsungen AG

Lifescan Inc.

Terumo Medical Corporation

DiamonTech GmbH

