Urgent Care Centers Market Demand, Indepth Analysis And Estimated Forecast Till 2027

As per the Urgent Care Association of America or UCAOA, over 7500 urgent care centers are present in the U.S. alone. This will help out-patients to get immediate help, which will drive the global urgent care centers market. The above information was shared by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Urgent Care Centers Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Service Type (Disease/illness, Trauma/injury, Diagnosis/screening, Immunization/vaccination, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026.”

Some of the companies operating the global Urgent Care Centers Market are;

Urgent Care

American Family Care

NextCare Urgent Care

FastMed Urgent Care,

City Practice Group of New York

GoHealth Urgent Care,

CareSpot Express Healthcare

People in the U.S. prefer urgent care clinics for the treatment of minor conditions such as minor injuries or cold. Urgent care services include trauma/injury, immunization/vaccination, diseases/illness, diagnosis/screening, and others. The urgent care centers market growth is expected to increase as the disease/illness segment covers a major share. The rising prevalence of acute and chronic diseases may increase the need for emergency medical centers. This will further drive the segment’s growth

The demand for urgent care services is increasing and people are becoming aware of urgent care centers. This, coupled with the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, is rising the need for urgent care services. Furthermore, a growing number of traumatic cases across the world is witnessing an upward trajectory in the market.

Segmentation of the Global Urgent Care Centers Market

By Service Type

Disease/illness

Trauma/injury

Diagnosis/screening

Immunization/vaccination

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

