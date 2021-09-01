Global SerDes Market Overview and Forecast Report 2021| Texas Instruments, Maxim Integrated, ON Semiconductor

This research study is one of the most detailed and accurate ones that solely focus on the global SerDes market. It sheds light on critical factors that impact the growth of the global SerDes market on several fronts. Market participants can use the report to gain a sound understanding of the competitive landscape and strategies adopted by leading players of the global SerDes market. The authors of the report segment the global SerDes market according to a type of product, application, and region. The segments studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness, and other vital factors.

The geographical analysis of the global SerDes market provided in the research study is an intelligent tool that interested parties can use to identify lucrative regional markets. It helps readers to become aware of the characteristics of different regional markets and how they are progressing in terms of growth. The report also offers a deep analysis of SerDes market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities, and market influence factors. It provides a statistical analysis of the global SerDes market, which includes CAGR, revenue, volume, market shares, and other important figures. On the whole, it comes out as a complete package of various market intelligence studies focusing on the global SerDes market.

Company Profiles: It is a very important section of the report that includes accurate and deep profiling of leading players of the global SerDes market. It provides information about the main business, markets served, gross margin, revenue, price, production, and other factors that define the market progress of players studied in the SerDes report.

Global SerDes Market Size Estimation

In order to estimate and validate the size of the global SerDes market, our researchers used bottom-up as well as top-down approaches. These methods were also used to project the SerDes market size of segments and sub-segments included in the report.

We used secondary sources to determine all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares and completed their verification with the help of primary sources. We used both primary and secondary research processes to estimate the global SerDes market size vis-à-vis value and analyze the supply chain of the industry. In addition, extensive secondary research was conducted to identify key players in the global SerDes market.

Texas Instruments, Maxim Integrated, ON Semiconductor, NXP, STMicroelectronics, Broadcom, ROHM Semiconductor, Cypress (Infineon), Intesil (Renesas), Semtech, Vitesse (Microsemi), Faraday Technology, Inova Semiconductors, THine Electronics

Global SerDes Market: Segmentation

The chapters of segmentation allow the readers to understand the aspects of the market such as its products, available technologies, and applications of the same. These chapters are written in a manner to describe their development over the years and the course they are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also provides insightful information about the emerging trends that are likely to define the progress of these segments in the coming years.

Segmentation By Type:

Stand-Alone SerDes, SerDes IP Core

Segmentation By Application:

Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Datacenter and Cloud Computing, Others

Report Objectives

– Tracking and analyzing competitive developments in the global SerDes market, including research and development, merger and acquisition, collaboration, and product launch

– Analyzing core competencies and market shares of leading companies in a comprehensive manner

– Forecasting the growth of the overall global SerDes market and its important segments on the basis of revenue and volume

– Pinpointing market opportunities for stakeholders, vendors, market players, and other interested parties

– Strategically analyzing microeconomic and macroeconomic factors and their influence on future prospects and growth trends of the global SerDes market

Key Question Answered in The Report :

What is the growth potential of the SerDes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the SerDes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global SerDes market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global SerDes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global SerDes market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 SerDes Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global SerDes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Stand-Alone SerDes

1.2.3 SerDes IP Core

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global SerDes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Telecommunication

1.3.3 Consumer Electronics

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Datacenter and Cloud Computing

1.3.6 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global SerDes Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global SerDes Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global SerDes Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global SerDes, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 SerDes Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global SerDes Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global SerDes Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 SerDes Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global SerDes Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global SerDes Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global SerDes Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top SerDes Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global SerDes Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global SerDes Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top SerDes Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key SerDes Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global SerDes Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global SerDes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global SerDes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by SerDes Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global SerDes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global SerDes Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global SerDes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 SerDes Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers SerDes Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into SerDes Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global SerDes Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global SerDes Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global SerDes Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 SerDes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global SerDes Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global SerDes Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global SerDes Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 SerDes Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global SerDes Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global SerDes Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global SerDes Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 SerDes Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 SerDes Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global SerDes Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global SerDes Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global SerDes Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan SerDes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan SerDes Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan SerDes Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan SerDes Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan SerDes Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top SerDes Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top SerDes Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan SerDes Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan SerDes Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan SerDes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan SerDes Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan SerDes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan SerDes Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan SerDes Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan SerDes Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan SerDes Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan SerDes Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan SerDes Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan SerDes Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan SerDes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan SerDes Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan SerDes Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan SerDes Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America SerDes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America SerDes Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America SerDes Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America SerDes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific SerDes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific SerDes Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific SerDes Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific SerDes Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia 9 Europe

9.1 Europe SerDes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe SerDes Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe SerDes Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe SerDes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America SerDes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America SerDes Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America SerDes Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America SerDes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa SerDes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa SerDes Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa SerDes Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa SerDes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Texas Instruments

12.1.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

12.1.2 Texas Instruments Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Texas Instruments SerDes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Texas Instruments SerDes Products Offered

12.1.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

12.2 Maxim Integrated

12.2.1 Maxim Integrated Corporation Information

12.2.2 Maxim Integrated Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Maxim Integrated SerDes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Maxim Integrated SerDes Products Offered

12.2.5 Maxim Integrated Recent Development

12.3 ON Semiconductor

12.3.1 ON Semiconductor Corporation Information

12.3.2 ON Semiconductor Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 ON Semiconductor SerDes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 ON Semiconductor SerDes Products Offered

12.3.5 ON Semiconductor Recent Development

12.4 NXP

12.4.1 NXP Corporation Information

12.4.2 NXP Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 NXP SerDes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 NXP SerDes Products Offered

12.4.5 NXP Recent Development

12.5 STMicroelectronics

12.5.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

12.5.2 STMicroelectronics Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 STMicroelectronics SerDes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 STMicroelectronics SerDes Products Offered

12.5.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

12.6 Broadcom

12.6.1 Broadcom Corporation Information

12.6.2 Broadcom Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Broadcom SerDes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Broadcom SerDes Products Offered

12.6.5 Broadcom Recent Development

12.7 ROHM Semiconductor

12.7.1 ROHM Semiconductor Corporation Information

12.7.2 ROHM Semiconductor Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 ROHM Semiconductor SerDes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 ROHM Semiconductor SerDes Products Offered

12.7.5 ROHM Semiconductor Recent Development

12.8 Cypress (Infineon)

12.8.1 Cypress (Infineon) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Cypress (Infineon) Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Cypress (Infineon) SerDes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Cypress (Infineon) SerDes Products Offered

12.8.5 Cypress (Infineon) Recent Development

12.9 Intesil (Renesas)

12.9.1 Intesil (Renesas) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Intesil (Renesas) Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Intesil (Renesas) SerDes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Intesil (Renesas) SerDes Products Offered

12.9.5 Intesil (Renesas) Recent Development

12.10 Semtech

12.10.1 Semtech Corporation Information

12.10.2 Semtech Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Semtech SerDes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Semtech SerDes Products Offered

12.10.5 Semtech Recent Development

12.12 Faraday Technology

12.12.1 Faraday Technology Corporation Information

12.12.2 Faraday Technology Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Faraday Technology SerDes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Faraday Technology Products Offered

12.12.5 Faraday Technology Recent Development

12.13 Inova Semiconductors

12.13.1 Inova Semiconductors Corporation Information

12.13.2 Inova Semiconductors Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Inova Semiconductors SerDes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Inova Semiconductors Products Offered

12.13.5 Inova Semiconductors Recent Development

12.14 THine Electronics

12.14.1 THine Electronics Corporation Information

12.14.2 THine Electronics Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 THine Electronics SerDes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 THine Electronics Products Offered

12.14.5 THine Electronics Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 SerDes Industry Trends

13.2 SerDes Market Drivers

13.3 SerDes Market Challenges

13.4 SerDes Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 SerDes Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

