Global Narrowband IoT Market Share & Forecast 2021| Huawei Technologies, Vodafone, Emirates Telecommunications

“Los Angeles, United States, Sept 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and United States Narrowband IoT Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027 The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Narrowband IoT market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Narrowband IoT market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Narrowband IoT market.

The research report on the global Narrowband IoT market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Narrowband IoT market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Narrowband IoT research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Narrowband IoT market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Narrowband IoT market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Narrowband IoT market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Narrowband IoT Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Narrowband IoT market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Narrowband IoT market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Narrowband IoT Market Leading Players

Huawei Technologies, Vodafone, Emirates Telecommunications, Telecom Italia, Qualcomm, China Unicom, Intel, Ericsson, Nokia Networks, Verizon Communication

Narrowband IoT Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Narrowband IoT market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Narrowband IoT market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Narrowband IoT Segmentation by Product

by Transmission Distance, , Short-range Communication, , Low Power Wide Area Network, by Deployment Method, , Stand Alone, , Guard Band, , In Band Narrowband IoT

Narrowband IoT Segmentation by Application

Smart Governance, Smart Metering, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking, Others

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Narrowband IoT market?

How will the global Narrowband IoT market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Narrowband IoT market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Narrowband IoT market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Narrowband IoT market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Narrowband IoT Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Short-range Communication

1.2.3 Low Power Wide Area Network

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Narrowband IoT Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Smart Governance

1.3.3 Smart Metering

1.3.4 Smart Buildings

1.3.5 Smart Asset Tracking

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Narrowband IoT Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Narrowband IoT Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Narrowband IoT Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Narrowband IoT Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Narrowband IoT Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Narrowband IoT Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Narrowband IoT Market Trends

2.3.2 Narrowband IoT Market Drivers

2.3.3 Narrowband IoT Market Challenges

2.3.4 Narrowband IoT Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Narrowband IoT Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Narrowband IoT Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Narrowband IoT Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Narrowband IoT Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Narrowband IoT Revenue

3.4 Global Narrowband IoT Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Narrowband IoT Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Narrowband IoT Revenue in 2020

3.5 Narrowband IoT Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Narrowband IoT Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Narrowband IoT Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Narrowband IoT Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Narrowband IoT Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Narrowband IoT Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Narrowband IoT Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Narrowband IoT Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Narrowband IoT Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Narrowband IoT Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Narrowband IoT Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Narrowband IoT Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Narrowband IoT Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Narrowband IoT Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Narrowband IoT Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Narrowband IoT Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Narrowband IoT Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Narrowband IoT Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Narrowband IoT Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Narrowband IoT Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Narrowband IoT Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Narrowband IoT Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Narrowband IoT Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Narrowband IoT Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Narrowband IoT Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Narrowband IoT Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Narrowband IoT Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Narrowband IoT Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Narrowband IoT Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Narrowband IoT Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Narrowband IoT Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Narrowband IoT Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Narrowband IoT Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Narrowband IoT Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Narrowband IoT Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Narrowband IoT Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Narrowband IoT Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Narrowband IoT Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Narrowband IoT Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Narrowband IoT Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Narrowband IoT Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Narrowband IoT Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Narrowband IoT Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Narrowband IoT Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Narrowband IoT Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Narrowband IoT Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Narrowband IoT Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Narrowband IoT Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Narrowband IoT Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Narrowband IoT Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Narrowband IoT Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Narrowband IoT Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Narrowband IoT Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Narrowband IoT Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Narrowband IoT Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Narrowband IoT Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Narrowband IoT Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Narrowband IoT Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Narrowband IoT Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Narrowband IoT Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Narrowband IoT Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Narrowband IoT Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Narrowband IoT Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Narrowband IoT Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Narrowband IoT Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Narrowband IoT Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Narrowband IoT Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Narrowband IoT Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Narrowband IoT Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Huawei Technologies

11.1.1 Huawei Technologies Company Details

11.1.2 Huawei Technologies Business Overview

11.1.3 Huawei Technologies Narrowband IoT Introduction

11.1.4 Huawei Technologies Revenue in Narrowband IoT Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Development

11.2 Vodafone

11.2.1 Vodafone Company Details

11.2.2 Vodafone Business Overview

11.2.3 Vodafone Narrowband IoT Introduction

11.2.4 Vodafone Revenue in Narrowband IoT Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Vodafone Recent Development

11.3 Emirates Telecommunications

11.3.1 Emirates Telecommunications Company Details

11.3.2 Emirates Telecommunications Business Overview

11.3.3 Emirates Telecommunications Narrowband IoT Introduction

11.3.4 Emirates Telecommunications Revenue in Narrowband IoT Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Emirates Telecommunications Recent Development

11.4 Telecom Italia

11.4.1 Telecom Italia Company Details

11.4.2 Telecom Italia Business Overview

11.4.3 Telecom Italia Narrowband IoT Introduction

11.4.4 Telecom Italia Revenue in Narrowband IoT Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Telecom Italia Recent Development

11.5 Qualcomm

11.5.1 Qualcomm Company Details

11.5.2 Qualcomm Business Overview

11.5.3 Qualcomm Narrowband IoT Introduction

11.5.4 Qualcomm Revenue in Narrowband IoT Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

11.6 China Unicom

11.6.1 China Unicom Company Details

11.6.2 China Unicom Business Overview

11.6.3 China Unicom Narrowband IoT Introduction

11.6.4 China Unicom Revenue in Narrowband IoT Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 China Unicom Recent Development

11.7 Intel

11.7.1 Intel Company Details

11.7.2 Intel Business Overview

11.7.3 Intel Narrowband IoT Introduction

11.7.4 Intel Revenue in Narrowband IoT Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Intel Recent Development

11.8 Ericsson

11.8.1 Ericsson Company Details

11.8.2 Ericsson Business Overview

11.8.3 Ericsson Narrowband IoT Introduction

11.8.4 Ericsson Revenue in Narrowband IoT Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Ericsson Recent Development

11.9 Nokia Networks

11.9.1 Nokia Networks Company Details

11.9.2 Nokia Networks Business Overview

11.9.3 Nokia Networks Narrowband IoT Introduction

11.9.4 Nokia Networks Revenue in Narrowband IoT Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Nokia Networks Recent Development

11.10 Verizon Communication

11.10.1 Verizon Communication Company Details

11.10.2 Verizon Communication Business Overview

11.10.3 Verizon Communication Narrowband IoT Introduction

11.10.4 Verizon Communication Revenue in Narrowband IoT Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Verizon Communication Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

