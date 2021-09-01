Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Industry Analysis Report 2021| ABB, Ormat Technologies, General Electric Company

“Los Angeles, United States, Sept 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and United States Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027 The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery market.

The research report on the global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Leading Players

ABB, Ormat Technologies, General Electric Company, China Energy Recovery, Bono Energia, HRS, Harbin Electric Company, Dongfang Electric, Amec Foster Wheeler, Siemens, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Echogen Power Systems, Econotherm, Thermax Limited, Cool Energy

Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Segmentation by Product

Heat Exchangers, Boilers, Heat Recovery Steam Generators, Turbines, Tanks Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery

Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Segmentation by Application

Thermal, Electricity Power Generation

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery market?

How will the global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Heat Exchangers

1.2.3 Boilers

1.2.4 Heat Recovery Steam Generators

1.2.5 Turbines

1.2.6 Tanks

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Thermal

1.3.3 Electricity Power Generation

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Trends

2.3.2 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Drivers

2.3.3 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Challenges

2.3.4 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Revenue

3.4 Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Revenue in 2020

3.5 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 ABB

11.1.1 ABB Company Details

11.1.2 ABB Business Overview

11.1.3 ABB Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction

11.1.4 ABB Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 ABB Recent Development

11.2 Ormat Technologies

11.2.1 Ormat Technologies Company Details

11.2.2 Ormat Technologies Business Overview

11.2.3 Ormat Technologies Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction

11.2.4 Ormat Technologies Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Ormat Technologies Recent Development

11.3 General Electric Company

11.3.1 General Electric Company Company Details

11.3.2 General Electric Company Business Overview

11.3.3 General Electric Company Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction

11.3.4 General Electric Company Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 General Electric Company Recent Development

11.4 China Energy Recovery

11.4.1 China Energy Recovery Company Details

11.4.2 China Energy Recovery Business Overview

11.4.3 China Energy Recovery Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction

11.4.4 China Energy Recovery Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 China Energy Recovery Recent Development

11.5 Bono Energia

11.5.1 Bono Energia Company Details

11.5.2 Bono Energia Business Overview

11.5.3 Bono Energia Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction

11.5.4 Bono Energia Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Bono Energia Recent Development

11.6 HRS

11.6.1 HRS Company Details

11.6.2 HRS Business Overview

11.6.3 HRS Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction

11.6.4 HRS Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 HRS Recent Development

11.7 Harbin Electric Company

11.7.1 Harbin Electric Company Company Details

11.7.2 Harbin Electric Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Harbin Electric Company Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction

11.7.4 Harbin Electric Company Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Harbin Electric Company Recent Development

11.8 Dongfang Electric

11.8.1 Dongfang Electric Company Details

11.8.2 Dongfang Electric Business Overview

11.8.3 Dongfang Electric Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction

11.8.4 Dongfang Electric Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Dongfang Electric Recent Development

11.9 Amec Foster Wheeler

11.9.1 Amec Foster Wheeler Company Details

11.9.2 Amec Foster Wheeler Business Overview

11.9.3 Amec Foster Wheeler Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction

11.9.4 Amec Foster Wheeler Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Amec Foster Wheeler Recent Development

11.10 Siemens

11.10.1 Siemens Company Details

11.10.2 Siemens Business Overview

11.10.3 Siemens Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction

11.10.4 Siemens Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Siemens Recent Development

11.11 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

11.11.1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Details

11.11.2 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Business Overview

11.11.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction

11.11.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Recent Development

11.12 Echogen Power Systems

11.12.1 Echogen Power Systems Company Details

11.12.2 Echogen Power Systems Business Overview

11.12.3 Echogen Power Systems Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction

11.12.4 Echogen Power Systems Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Echogen Power Systems Recent Development

11.13 Econotherm

11.13.1 Econotherm Company Details

11.13.2 Econotherm Business Overview

11.13.3 Econotherm Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction

11.13.4 Econotherm Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Econotherm Recent Development

11.14 Thermax Limited

11.14.1 Thermax Limited Company Details

11.14.2 Thermax Limited Business Overview

11.14.3 Thermax Limited Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction

11.14.4 Thermax Limited Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Thermax Limited Recent Development

11.15 Cool Energy

11.15.1 Cool Energy Company Details

11.15.2 Cool Energy Business Overview

11.15.3 Cool Energy Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction

11.15.4 Cool Energy Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Cool Energy Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

