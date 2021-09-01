Green & Bio-Based Solvents Market 2021 Global Analysis by Size, Industry Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2028

The global green & bio-based solvents market trends is anticipated to gain impetus from their increasing usage in the production of chemical products, such as bio-alcohols and bio-glycols. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Green & Bio-Based Solvents Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Alcohols, Glycols, Diols, Lactate Esters, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, Others), By Application (Industrial & Domestic Cleaners, Paints & Coatings, Adhesives, Printing Inks, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028.” The report further states that green & bio-based solvents are made from refined glycerin, corn, sugarcane, beat, bio-succinic acid, lactic acid, and vegetable oils.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide is causing uproar in a wide range of industries owing to the complete shutdown of manufacturing processes. Some of them have also started to lay off employees as they are facing a severe economic crisis. Until a vaccine is found, we are unsure of the upcoming scenarios. Our specially curated reports are here to help you protect your businesses in the ‘new normal.’

What Does This Report Contain?

Analysis & forecast of the global market on a regional level.

Historic, current, and estimated market sizes.

An in-depth study of opportunities available in the market.

Driving & restraining factors, as well as their impact on the demand for green & bio-based solvents.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Usage as a Substitute to Crude Oil-based Solvents will Favor Growth

Green & bio-based solvents have several beneficial properties, such as biodegradable, non-corrosive, non-carcinogenic, recyclable, and eco-friendly nature. Besides, they have high boiling point, as well as exhibit low toxicity and miscibility. Thus, they are mainly utilized as a substitute material for crude oil-based solvents. At the same time, green & bio-based solvents are used in a wide range of industries, namely, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, paints & coatings, adhesives, industrial & domestic cleaners, and printing inks. Also, these solvents are experiencing high demand from manufacturers as they are rapidly shifting towards eco-friendly products. However, the high production cost is set to decline the green & bio-based solvents market growth in the near future.

Regional Analysis-

Expansion of Pharmaceuticals Industry to Boost Growth in North America

Geographically, North America is expected to generate the largest green & bio-based solvents market share in the near future. This growth is attributable to the expansion of the pharmaceuticals industry in Canada and the U.S. In Europe, developed countries, such as Italy, the U.K., and Germany are considered to be the major contributors to growth on account of the presence of strict government rules on the usage of green solvents.

Asia Pacific is set to retain its third-largest position in the coming years because of the rising usage of green & bio-based solvents in printing inks, agrochemicals, construction, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and paints & coatings applications. Owing to the increasing development of the construction industry, the Middle East & Africa is set to exhibit sustainable growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Developing Novel Green &Bio-based Solvents

The market for green & bio-based solvents is fragmented with the presence of several manufacturers. Most of them are striving to gain a competitive edge by developing innovative products to cater to the demand from consumers. Below are two recent industry developments:

April 2019 : Braskem unveiled a partially renewable solvent named HE-70S. It is produced from sugarcane ethanol. It will aid the company to broaden its portfolio of chemical products.

: Braskem unveiled a partially renewable solvent named HE-70S. It is produced from sugarcane ethanol. It will aid the company to broaden its portfolio of chemical products. April 2019:Merck introduced a unique sustainable dipolar aprotic solvent named Cyrene. It is a bio-derived product that is a non-toxic alternative to dimethylformamide andN-Methyl-2-pyrrolidonesolvents.

A list of the renowned green & bio-based solvents manufacturers operating in the market:

BASF SE

BioAmber Inc.

Myriant Corporation

Dow Chemicals

Cargill Incorporated

Gevo Inc.

Vertec Bio Solvents Inc.

Florida Chemicals

Lyondellbasell

DuPont

Solvay SA

Huntsman Corporation

Other prominent companies

