Global Gypsum Board Market to be Driven by Rapid Urbanisation in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026 By Expert Market Research

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Gypsum Board Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global gypsum board market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, product, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 25.27 billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026):3%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 32.72 billion

The shift from traditional construction methods to innovative architectural designs has led to a rising preference for gypsum boards from end users. Innovative products have also been launched, such as air-purifying and sound-reducing gypsum boards, containing a viscoelastic polymer middle layer between two specially built thin layers. Developments like these by major players continue to push the gypsum board market forward. In addition, some of the other factors driving market development include a significant rise in the number of infrastructure construction programs, large-scale industrialisation, favourable government policies, increasing demand for quality housing, and improved living standards. The market is expected to witness rapid growth in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Gypsum board, commonly referred to as drywall, is the premier construction material for wall, ceiling, and partition schemes in residential, educational, and industrial buildings, owing to its inherent fire resistance. Crafted to provide a monolithic surface, gypsum materials may provide sound control, economy, flexibility, quality, and ease, whereas a joint treatment system protects joints and fastener heads.

The market is segmented on the basis of type into:

Standard

Type X

Others

The market is categorised in terms of product into:

Wallboard

Ceiling

Pre-decorated

The market is divided on the basis of end use into:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Institutional

Others

The regional markets for the product include:

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The worldwide gypsum board industry has seen tremendous growth over the past few years, and the global demand is still expected to see significant growth over the forecast period. This increase may be attributed to the growing demand from the application segment worldwide. In this modern period, technology has evolved in the construction industry, where the gypsum sheet market has drawn both manufacturers and builders. The building industry has established ample opportunities for industry development over the decades. In particular, developing markets are increasing their spending on infrastructure. In addition, rising urbanisation and increasing residential industry are pushing the industry and are expected to do so in the forecast period as well.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Saint Gobain, Knauf Gips KG, Georgia-Pacific LLC, USG BORAL, Etex Group, and Lafarge Holcim Ltd, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

