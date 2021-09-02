Global Advanced Phase Change Materials Market to be Driven by the Growing Demand for Energy-efficient Technology in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026 By Expert Market Research

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Advanced Phase Change Materials Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global advanced phase change materials market, assessing the market based on its segments like source, product, industry, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/advanced-phase-change-materials-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market (2020): USD 1,233 million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 9 %

Market Forecast (2020): USD 3,147 million

Europe is the leading market for advanced phase change materials, followed by the United States. The demand for the industry is being rising due to the strict regulations of the governments in these regions to minimize greenhouse emissions and increasing demand for energy-efficient and environment-friendly technology. Due to their unique structure, advanced phase change can absorb, store and release energy during a phase transition. They can be converted from liquid to solid vice versa based on their type during the energy conversion, which makes them ideal for a wide range of applications which require temperature control. Thus, advanced phase change materials are being increasingly used in various industries such as the automotive, construction industries, and in the HVAC sector to increase energy savings, which is expected to further propel the growth of the industry in the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Advanced phase change materials (PCMs) refer to materials, which have the ability to absorb, store and release significant energy during the phase transition process due to their distinct structure. They release energy in the form of latent heat while melting which was absorbed in large amount from the atmosphere while freezing. These latent heat transitions can occur in various phase changes such a solid-gas, solid-liquid and solid-solid. These materials can contribute to sustainable energy production by saving excess energy for subsequent use.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/advanced-phase-change-materials-market

By type, the industry is categorised into:

Organic PCM

Inorganic PCM

Bio-based PCM

Based on form, the industry is categorised into:

Encapsulated

Non-encapsulated

By application, the industry is categorised into:

Building and Construction

Packaging

HVAC

Textiles

Electronics

Others

By region, the industry is categorised into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The increasing demand for advanced phase change materials is being driven by the growth in the constructions, mainly in the developing economies due to rapid urbanization and population growth. These materials are being increasingly used in the construction industry due to their high heat storage capacity. The rise in demand for economical methods to improve the thermal efficiency of building structures is also contributing to the growth of the market. Other factors contributing to the growth in demand for advanced phase change materials include increasing awareness towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strict building codes and increasing demand for renewable energy sources. These materials are therefore being increasingly used across various industries such as packaging, refrigeration, HVAC, textiles, electronics, etc., further propelling the growth of market in the coming years.

Organic phase change materials lead the global market based on the type, whereas encapsulated PCMs dominate based the industry based on the form. There have been many recent technological advancements in this industry, such as the development of micro and macro encapsulation for advanced phase change materials. Manufacturers are also introducing innovative variants that are bio-based and are derived from vegetables. The global market for advanced phase change materials is thus expected to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.

Read Our Blog Post: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Outlast Technologies LLC, Climator, Croda International Plc, PCM Products, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Relates Reports:

North America Ceramic Tiles Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-ceramic-tiles-market

Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/onshore-oil-and-gas-pipeline-market

Cladding Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cladding-market

Brazil Waterproofing Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/brazil-waterproofing-market

Precast Concrete Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/precast-concrete-market

Indonesia Roofing Materials Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/indonesia-roofing-materials-market

Laminated Timber Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/laminated-timber-market

Iraq PVC Pipes Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/iraq-pvc-pipes-market

India Roofing Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-roofing-market

Construction Stones Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/construction-stones-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person:-Ian Bell, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

**We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.

Content [email protected] https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/2021/06/global-advanced-phase-change-materials.html

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/