Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market to be Driven by the Reduction in the Number of Human Causalities in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026 By Expert Market Research

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global unmanned ground vehicles market, assessing the market based on its mobility, mode of operation, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/unmanned-ground-vehicles-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 2.5 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6%

The growth in the global unmanned ground vehicles market is induced by reduction in human life risks, and remarkable vehicle combat performance. Factors including the rise in use of robots in affected areas by radiological, biological, chemical, and nuclear (CBRN) attacks, the increasing need for autonomous systems in the defence and commercial sectors, the growing acceptance of unmanned ground vehicles for counter-insurgency operations, the evolution of smart robots to carry out combat operations, and the improvement of surveillance, intelligence, reconnaissance, and target acquisition capabilities of the defence sector are anticipated to boost the unmanned ground vehicles market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Unmanned Ground Vehicles refer to the mechanical machines which travel on the ground’s surface in order to carry or transport something; they do not transport people. They provide a flexible robotic platform along with multifunctional mobility support.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/unmanned-ground-vehicles-market

Based on mobility, the market is divided into:

Wheeled

Tracked

Legged

Hybrid

Based on mode of operation, the industry is segmented into:

Tethered

Tele-operated

Autonomous

Others

Based on application, the market can be categorised as:

Military

Commercial

Others

Read More: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

Technological advances in UGV abilities and miniaturisation of these vehicles are anticipated to contribute to the growth of UGVs in the military over the forecasted period. The development of completely autonomous unmanned ground vehicles, as well as increased defence budgets for unmanned systems in various countries, will further enhance valuable opportunity for the expansion of the unmanned ground vehicle market. UGVs are also in high demand for commercial uses such as the oil and gas industry, agriculture, and firefighting. The systems are used in search and rescue operations in the event of a disaster. Furthermore, the need for perimeter and border defence has expanded the demand from civilian applications, resulting in increased industry growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are FLIR Systems, Inc., Oshkosh Defense LLC, Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE Systems, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Global Lentil Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/lentil-market

Global Pet Food Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pet-food-market

Global Sugar Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sugar-market-report

Global Fava Beans Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/fava-beans-market

Zinc Carbonate Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/zinc-carbonate-market

Global Fruit Juice Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/fruit-juice-market

Global Milk Powder Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/milk-powder-market

Global Aloe Vera Gel Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/aloe-vera-gel-market

Global Biomass Power Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/biomass-power-market

Global Ferrite Magnet Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ferrite-magnet-market

Asia Pacific Cassava Processing Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/apac-cassava-processing-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Steven Luke, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.

Content [email protected] https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/2021/06/unmanned-ground-vehicles-market.html

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/