Global Face Wash Market to be Driven by Increasing Personal Care Industry in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026 By Expert Market Research

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Face Wash Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global face wash market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, skin type, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026): –

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

The global face wash industry is being driven by the introduction of revolutionary products to combat the symptoms of aging and pollution, as well as to ensure smooth skin. A rise in demand for eco-friendly goods is also driving the market. Furthermore, increased understanding of the importance of maintaining smooth, radiant facial skin is propelling the face wash industry forward. Face washing is becoming more common among consumers as the product becomes more widely known. Face wash demand is expected to rise as a result of this trend around the world. Increased understanding of the importance of using facial-cleaning products to preserve healthy skin, population growth, rising market affordability, and the demand for skin-beauty products are all factors driving the global face wash industry.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The term “face wash” refers to a simple facial cleansing product. It is used to keep the skin from being dull. The preferences for glowing and radiant skin vary among the young, middle-aged, and elderly populations. Millions of people around the world have been drawn to face washes that cure acne and discoloration, remove dirt and excess oil, preserve PH balance, and render skin smooth, hydrated, exfoliating, and soothing.

The types of face wash can be divided into the following:

Gel

Cream

Powder

Foam

The product is available in various types to cater to specific skin types like:

Dry Skin

Oily Skin

Anti-Acne

Normal Skin

Combination Skin

Sensitive Skin

Based on region, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

In the forecast period of 2021-2026, rapid urbanization across the globe, rising levels of disposable income, the use of facial cleanser as an important product in daily needs, and growing fashion awareness among the population will likely accelerate the growth of the facial cleanser market. On the other hand, people’s sedentary lifestyles, combined with a growing knowledge of personal appearance, would fuel various opportunities, resulting in the growth of the facial cleanser market during the forecast period. In the forecast era, a lack of regulatory structure, combined with an increase in the use of harmful chemicals, is expected to stymie the growth of the facial cleanser market. “Organic and natural skincare products” are common among millennials. In natural and organic face wash products, the use of aloe vera extracts with a combination of green and white tea, as well as vitamin B and vitamin E, pushes customer sentiments across gender lines. These ingredients help to avoid skin breakouts by thoroughly cleansing the skin. As a result, the widespread use of organic face wash products drives sales in the global face wash industry. North America accounted for the majority of the global face wash industry. Due to an increase in the number of products produced, availability of a variety of products, increased awareness about skin care among people, and high demand for face wash products among the youth in countries such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the market in the region is expected to develop at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Due to the availability of skin care products at various price points, high disposable income, an increase in the number of people treating acne, scars, and other facial problems, and an increase in the number of salons and beauty centers in countries such as India, China, Japan, and other Southeast Asian countries, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to develop at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Procter & Gamble Home Products Private Limited, Unilever Limited, L’Oreal S.A, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Himalaya Drug Company Private Limited, Shiseido Co. Ltd, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

