India Roofing Market to be Driven by the Thriving Building and Construction Industry in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026 By Expert Market Research

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘India Roofing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Industry, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the India roofing market, assessing the market based on its segments like material, product, end uses and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7%

• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 7.4 billion

India’s roofing industry is fueled by the country’s booming building and construction industry. Meanwhile, increasing investment in public facilities, such as educational institutions, hospitals, government offices, and other public buildings, is expected to boost demand for roofing. When opposed to its competitors, the metal category accounts for a large share of the market due to its superior properties as well as its environmentally friendly design. Metal roofs are in high demand due to their ability to reflect UV and infrared rays emitted by the sun, which can minimise cooling costs by 10 to 25%. Furthermore, the market is being propelled forward by rapid technological advances and increasing inventions by the leading domestic players.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Roofing is an essential aspect of any residential or commercial structure because it ensures the building’s protection and security.

The market is segmented based on material into:

• Bituminous

• Tiles

• Metal

• Plastic

• Others

The different types of the product include:

• Flat roof

• Slope roof

The major end uses of the product include:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Region-wise, the India roofing industry is divided into:

• North

• East

• West

• South

Market Trends

Tata BlueScope unveiled EZYBUILD, a smart steel structure, in May 2020 to improve healthcare infrastructure in the country’s battle against COVID-19. These smart steel structures are simple to design and build, making them ideal for customising lifecare solutions such as isolation and quarantine units, testing booths, and sample storage cabins. Such innovations are likely to give India’s roofing industry a further boost. In the forecast era, the market is expected to be boosted by the rising number of skilled labourers in India and the adoption of cutting-edge technology. The roofing industry’s growth in India is currently being aided by the country’s low labour costs and the availability of raw materials.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Tata Bluescope Steel, JWS Steel, Coated Products Limited, Everest Industries Limited, Bansal Roofing Products Limited, Hindalco Ind Ltd. and CK Birla Group. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

