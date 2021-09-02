Resilient Flooring Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Tarkett, Beaulieu, Gerflor

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Resilient Flooring Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Resilient Flooring market outlook.

List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

Tarkett (France), Armstrong World Industries (United States), Beaulieu (Belgium), Forbo Holding (Switzerland), Mohawk Industries (United States), Gerflor (France), Mannington Mills Inc. (United States), Shaw (Canada), Congoleum Corporation (United States), DLW Flooring (Germany), James Halstead (United Kingdom), NOX Corporation (South Korea)

Brief Overview on Resilient Flooring:

Resilient flooring, also known as vinyl flooring, is flooring made from carefully selected natural and synthetic materials. Currently, resilient flooring is a sophisticated combination of polymer materials. Polymers are large molecules made up of repeating structural units that provide increased strength and durability for the life of the product. This product design has changed over the years, just as products in other industries have incorporated new and better technology, as have resilient floors. The material that holds the mix together is either asphalt or resin. There are six main types of resilient flooring: linoleum, asphalt, vinyl (composite and solid), rubber, wood, and cork. Roller shelves consist of large sheets of material. There are different types of resilient flooring that can be made depending on requirements, material availability, and other factors of need.

Key Market Trends:

Rising Development of Innovative Floor Covering Solutions

A Surge in Changing Trends in Construction Solutions and Floor Design

Opportunities:

Increasing Government Spending On Infrastructure Development

Rapid Urbanization and Growth in Building & Construction Industry

A Rise in Demand from Emerging Economies

Market Growth Drivers:

Rapid Urbanization and Industrialization

Rising Need for Workspaces

Rise In the Number of Renovation & Remodeling Activities

Increased Demand for Slip-Resistant and Anti-Bacterial Flooring Solutions

Challenges:

Disposal of Waste

Segmentation of the Global Resilient Flooring Market:

by Type (Vinyl Flooring, Linoleum, Rubber, Others), Application (Commercial Flooring, Residential Flooring), Pattern (Solid, Textured, Printed), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Resilient Flooring Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Resilient Flooring market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Resilient Flooring market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2026

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



