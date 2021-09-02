Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Analysis and Upcoming Trend by 2027| TransCanada, Enbridge, Kinder Morgan

“Los Angeles, United States, Sept 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and Japan Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027 The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Oil Pipeline Infrastructure market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Oil Pipeline Infrastructure market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Oil Pipeline Infrastructure market.

The research report on the global Oil Pipeline Infrastructure market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Oil Pipeline Infrastructure market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Oil Pipeline Infrastructure research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Oil Pipeline Infrastructure market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Oil Pipeline Infrastructure market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Oil Pipeline Infrastructure market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have been scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Oil Pipeline Infrastructure market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Oil Pipeline Infrastructure market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Leading Players

TransCanada, Enbridge, Kinder Morgan, Pembina, CNPC, PetroChina, Petrobras Bechtel, National Oil Varco, Europipe, Jindal Group, Welspun Corporation, CRC Evans, Chelpipe

Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Oil Pipeline Infrastructure market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Oil Pipeline Infrastructure market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Segmentation by Product

Crude Oil

Petroleum Product Oil Pipeline Infrastructure

Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Segmentation by Application

Onshore

Offshore

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Oil Pipeline Infrastructure market?

How will the global Oil Pipeline Infrastructure market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Oil Pipeline Infrastructure market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Oil Pipeline Infrastructure market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Oil Pipeline Infrastructure market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Crude Oil

1.2.3 Petroleum Product

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Onshore

1.3.3 Offshore

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Trends

2.3.2 Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Drivers

2.3.3 Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Challenges

2.3.4 Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue

3.4 Global Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue in 2020

3.5 Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 TransCanada

11.1.1 TransCanada Company Details

11.1.2 TransCanada Business Overview

11.1.3 TransCanada Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Introduction

11.1.4 TransCanada Revenue in Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 TransCanada Recent Development

11.2 Enbridge

11.2.1 Enbridge Company Details

11.2.2 Enbridge Business Overview

11.2.3 Enbridge Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Introduction

11.2.4 Enbridge Revenue in Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Enbridge Recent Development

11.3 Kinder Morgan

11.3.1 Kinder Morgan Company Details

11.3.2 Kinder Morgan Business Overview

11.3.3 Kinder Morgan Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Introduction

11.3.4 Kinder Morgan Revenue in Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Kinder Morgan Recent Development

11.4 Pembina

11.4.1 Pembina Company Details

11.4.2 Pembina Business Overview

11.4.3 Pembina Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Introduction

11.4.4 Pembina Revenue in Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Pembina Recent Development

11.5 CNPC

11.5.1 CNPC Company Details

11.5.2 CNPC Business Overview

11.5.3 CNPC Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Introduction

11.5.4 CNPC Revenue in Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 CNPC Recent Development

11.6 PetroChina

11.6.1 PetroChina Company Details

11.6.2 PetroChina Business Overview

11.6.3 PetroChina Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Introduction

11.6.4 PetroChina Revenue in Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 PetroChina Recent Development

11.7 Petrobras Bechtel

11.7.1 Petrobras Bechtel Company Details

11.7.2 Petrobras Bechtel Business Overview

11.7.3 Petrobras Bechtel Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Introduction

11.7.4 Petrobras Bechtel Revenue in Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Petrobras Bechtel Recent Development

11.8 National Oil Varco

11.8.1 National Oil Varco Company Details

11.8.2 National Oil Varco Business Overview

11.8.3 National Oil Varco Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Introduction

11.8.4 National Oil Varco Revenue in Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 National Oil Varco Recent Development

11.9 Europipe

11.9.1 Europipe Company Details

11.9.2 Europipe Business Overview

11.9.3 Europipe Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Introduction

11.9.4 Europipe Revenue in Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Europipe Recent Development

11.10 Jindal Group

11.10.1 Jindal Group Company Details

11.10.2 Jindal Group Business Overview

11.10.3 Jindal Group Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Introduction

11.10.4 Jindal Group Revenue in Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Jindal Group Recent Development

11.11 Welspun Corporation

11.11.1 Welspun Corporation Company Details

11.11.2 Welspun Corporation Business Overview

11.11.3 Welspun Corporation Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Introduction

11.11.4 Welspun Corporation Revenue in Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Welspun Corporation Recent Development

11.12 CRC Evans

11.12.1 CRC Evans Company Details

11.12.2 CRC Evans Business Overview

11.12.3 CRC Evans Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Introduction

11.12.4 CRC Evans Revenue in Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 CRC Evans Recent Development

11.13 Chelpipe

11.13.1 Chelpipe Company Details

11.13.2 Chelpipe Business Overview

11.13.3 Chelpipe Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Introduction

11.13.4 Chelpipe Revenue in Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Chelpipe Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

