Smart Hospitals Market: 2021 by Size, Growth Rate, Industry Overview, Development and Regional Analysis Forecast 2028

The Global Smart Hospitals Market is likely to gain from increasing incidence of chronic diseases and further rising demand for hospitals, finds Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Smart Hospitals Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Component (Software, Hardware, Services), Application (Electronic Health Records (EHR), Remote Medicine Engagement, Clinical Workflow, Medical Assistance), Connectivity (Wired, Wireless), Technology (Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Cloud Computing, Big Data) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” According to the report, North America emerged dominant in the global market in 2018. The region is likely to witness promising growth during the forecast period 2019-2026. Integration of advanced computing application and increasing workload pressure on hospitals are some factors anticipated to drive the North America market. Moreover, rising need to manage abundance of patient’s data with utmost security is foreseen to fuel the demand for smart hospitals. Besides this, Middle East & Africa region is expected to expand at a relatively higher CAGR.

Some of the major companies that are present in the Global Smart Hospitals Market

Medtronic are;

General Electric Manufacturing Company (GEMAC)

Cerner Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Infor

AdhereTech

Allscripts

athenahealth, Inc.

Diabetizer GmbH & Co. KG

Siemens Industry

Capsule Technologie, a Qualcomm Life company

IBM Corporation, Inc.

Microsoft

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

NVIDIA Corporation

Next IT Corp.

STANLEY Healthcare, and others

Longer Hospital Stays to Drive the Market

Increasing hospital stays and increasing demand for workflow efficiency are some factors anticipated to drive the global market. Moreover, rising need to improve clinical procedure and rising willingness among people to spend on quality healthcare services are factors expected to fuel demand for smart hospitals.

Factors expected to restrain the global market are high cost of software development and deployment and increasing concern about data security. Moreover, complex user interface and slow adoption of hospital-based software are factors likely to hamper the growth in the market. Technological advancements and upgrades are likely to facilitate rapid adoption of smart hospitals. For instance, EIR Healthcare designed the world’s first application of modular technology and prefabrication of hospital rooms in 2018. The app is developed to facilitate minimal budget and faster delivery.

Segmentation of the Global Smart Hospitals Market

By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

By Application

Electronic Health Records (EHR)

Remote Medicine Engagement

Clinical Workflow

Medical Assistance

Others

By Connectivity

Wired

Wireless

By Technology

Artificial Intelligence

Internet of Things

Cloud Computing

Big Data

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

