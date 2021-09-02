Medical Lifting Slings Market | 2021 Healthcare Industry Global Size, Share, Types, Products, Trends, Growth, Applications and Forecast 2021 to 2027

One of the most renowned players for the development of patient rehabilitation products –Arjo has launched an advanced medical bed in 2018. This new product is incorporated with Indigo technology, allowing comfort, safety and ease-of-use. Such innovations are likely to propel growth in the global medical lifting slings market. Medical lifting slings allow smooth transport of patients by ensuring safety and offering enhanced ergonomics within medical care facilities. Lifting slings are mobility devices that help in the easy lifting of obese, disabled, and weak patients to prevent the occurrence of injuries. It is important to know the techniques while using medical lifting slings so that it can offer proper assistance to patients as well as staff. Health and territory health departments in Australia have issued a safety alert concerning the misuse of lifting slings. All-day use of slings can inflict welts and bed sores on patients. Therefore, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in Australia issued a warning that patient lifting slings shouldn’t be used all-day. Owing to the absence of suitable transportation system, patients can get injuries, affecting their well-being and quality of life.

Another factual information on the global market for medical lifting slings has as of late added by Fortune Business Insights to its repository. The report, titled “Medical Lifting Slings Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Seating Slings, Standing Slings, Bariatric Slings, Toileting Slings, Universal Slings), By Usage (Reusable, Disposable), By End-User (Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities) and Geography Forecast till 2026” offers a detailed examination of several factors which include drivers, trends, restraints, opportunities, and threats. It further covers a piece of instructive information on key players functioning across the globe. An in-depth analysis of the medical lifting slings market, along with market size and CAGR between 2018 and 2026, is offered.

One of the recent medical lifting slings market trends is the rising usage of reusable slings as compared to disposable slings. As per the report, reusable slings are expected to account for a major portion in the global medical lifting slings market share. This is attributable to the product quality and cost reduction of reusable slings, which as a result, is driving the medical lifting slings market growth.

Major Medical Lifting SlingsManufacturers Studied In Report:

Joerns Healthcare LLC.

Invacare Corporation

GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.

Argo Medical

Etac AB

Prism Medical UK

DJO Global, Inc.

Stryker

REPORT COVERAGE:

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused huge losses for several companies by halting their manufacturing processes. The governments of various companies are persistently striving to prevent the transmission of coronavirus by promoting social distancing and sanitization measures. Our reports would help you in gaining more insights into the effects of COVID-19 on every market.

Global Medical Lifting Slings Market Highlights:

Rising Cases of Physical Impairments to Boost the Market in North America

North America is expected to hold dominance in the global medical lifting slings market during the forecast horizon. This is ascribable to the growing aging population and rising prevalence of physical impairment among people. According to the Census Bureau in the U.S., older people are projected to outnumber children by 2030, fuelling demand for lifting slings. This, in turn, is expected to increase the medical lifting slings market size.

The medical lifting slings market growth in Europe is expected to derive from the rising utilization of innovative products for improved patient handling. Therefore, the rising adoption of medical lifting slings is likely to create growth opportunities for the market between 2018 and 2026.

The market in Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa to hold great growth potential owing to longer hospital stays and large patient population.

Patients’ Reluctance Towards the Use of Medical Lifting Slings May Hamper the Market Growth

Geriatric population is the target population for medical lifting slings market. These people are more prone to age-related issues, causing immobility. The advent of long-term care centers for the geriatric populace is likely to open up avenues for the market, thereby impacting the medical lifting slings market growth. Another factor responsible for driving the market is the rising demand for home healthcare services.

However, some patients are reluctant towards the use of lifting slings owing to the fear of falling. Also, the repetitive use of lifting slings can cause infection to patients, which is worrisome to hospitals. Lack of awareness about the use of medical lifting slings and skilled personnel for handling such equipment and patient safety are likely to restrain the growth of the market.

Some of the recent developments made by companies include:

October 2018: Joerns Healthcare announced the launch of a new suite of bed systems at AHCA 2018. These advanced bed systems include Joerns PCX Personal Care and Joerns BCX Bariatric Care. These beds are created keeping in mind the customer requirements associated with comfortability and safety.

March 2019: A leading patient handling solution provider called Invacare recently developed new versions of Birdie mobile hoist product portfolio. These include BirdieEVO Compact and BirdieEVO, designed to lift patients from bed, floor, and chair.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Medical Lifting Slings Highlights of the Report:

Competitive Analysis and Industry News:

Key questions answered in the report:

ABOUT US:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

