Celery Seed Oil Market Size Forecast 2021-2028 By Global Industry Trends, Development History, Business Opportunities, Share Estimation, Future Prospects, Opportunity Revenue, and Business Prospect

The increasing advancement in the manufacturing of celery seeds oil is expected to bode well for the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Celery Seed Oil Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Organic celery seed oil, Conventional celery seed oil), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028.” The market size is expected to experience a rapid growth rate owing to the awareness about celery benefits.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out a few of the renowned companies present in the celery seed oil market. They are as follows:

Katyani Exports

Kanta Enterprises Private Limited

Rakesh Sandal Industries

Indian Spice Oil Industries

SVA Organicsis

BOS Natural Flavors (P) Limited

Imperial Extracts

Expo Essential Oils

Sri Venkatesh Aromas

Suminter India Organics

Pioneer Enterprise

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

Market Driver:

Agreement Between KWS SAAT SE and Pop Vriend Seeds to Bolster Growth

The increasing collaborations and agreements between key players are expected to boost the growth of the market. For instance, in June 2019, KWS SAAT SE, a plant breeding company, announced that it has entered into a contract to purchase Pop Vriend Seeds. This will help the firm reach the market for vegetable seeds and establish its footprint across the globe. Celery seed oil has an oaky, and have a warm aroma. Oil derived from celery seed serves as a potent detoxification agent and acts as an effective detoxifier. It can also be used to treat headache fatigue, nervousness, and others. The improvements in manufacturing facilities and mechanisms can have an incredible growth in the market. The production method of this product has significantly become efficient. As a result, companies now indulge in manufacturing high-grade celery oil with a longer lifespan. This factor is expected to promote the growth of the market. The technological advancement in the manufacturing process is expected to uplift the market in the forthcoming years. However, agricultural celery production requires water retention, rich soil for healthy growth, and lower temperatures, which can significantly affect oil production. Besides, unmet optimal conditions can dampen crop yielded, thus hampering the development of the market.

Segmentation:

By Product type

Organic celery seed oil

Conventional celery seed oil

By Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Others

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, Taiwan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Regional Analysis:

Higher Spending Power of Consumers to Influence Growth in Europe

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the global market during the forecast period owing to the increasing cultivation and development of celery seed oil due to prevailing climatic conditions. North America is expected to observe a steady growth rate owing to the high consumption of celery in the region. The growing importance of oil can improve the prospects of the market in the forthcoming years. Europe is expected to rise excellently during the forecast period owing to the growing spending power of consumers. The ever-increasing emphasis on healthy lifestyles is expected to spur product demand in the region. The Middle East and Africa is expected to exhibit a significant growth rate owing to the need for celery seed oil in the regions.

Key Development:

July 2019: KWS SAAT SE, a plant breeding company, announced that it has planned to launch six new hybrid corn varieties in the Brazilian market. This will help the company to strengthen its position and boost its Brazilian customer base.

