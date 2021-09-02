Nitric Acid Production Cost Analysis 2021: Price Trends, Forecast, Raw Materials Costs, Profit Margins, Land and Construction Costs 2026 | Syndicated Analytics

Nitric acid refers to a pale yellow or colorless corrosive mineral acid with the chemical formula HNO3. Also known as the spirit of niter or aqua fortis, it is manufactured by distilling nitrates with sulfuric acid.

Nitric acid is commercially available in various concentrations, including fuming nitric acid, which contains more than 86% HNO3; red fuming nitric acid, which has 86% HNO3; white fuming nitric acid, which has a concentration of more than 95% HNO3, etc. Nitric acid is primarily utilized in fertilizers but also finds several applications in metal processing, woodworking, as a rocket propellant, cleaning agent, etc.

Browse complete production cost analysis report with TOC and list of figures & tables:

Significant growth in the agricultural sector represents one of the primary factors augmenting the growth of the nitric acid market. The elevating use of fertilizers to ensure healthy crop growth to cater to the expanding population is fueling the global market.

Additionally, nitric acid is also utilized in the chemical industry for usage as an oxidant, as a precursor to organic nitrogen compounds, analytical reagent, etc., which is further contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the rising product demand for manufacturing numerous explosives, such as trinitrotoluene (TNT) and nitroglycerine, is also anticipated to propel the market for nitric acid in the coming years.

The report providing in-depth, comprehensive techno-economic analysis, including:

Market Trends

Major Regions

Key Manufacturers

Price Trends

Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

Raw Material Costs

Utility Costs

Labor Costs

Packaging Costs

Transportation Costs

Land and Construction Costs

Machinery Costs

Profit Margins

Product Pricing

