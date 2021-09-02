Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size And Trend by 2027| Ericsson, Vodafone, Telstra

“Los Angeles, United States, Sept 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and China Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027 The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) market.

The research report on the global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have been scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Leading Players

Ericsson, Vodafone, Telstra, Sierra Wireless, PureSoftware, Sequans Communications, Orange, T-Mobile, Telus, MediaTek, Athonet, NetNumber, Telensa, Actility, Link Labs

Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Segmentation by Product

Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) is a Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) radio technology standard developed by 3GPP to enable a wide range of cellular devices and services. NB-IoT uses a subset of the LTE standard, but limits the bandwidth to a single narrow-band of 200kHz. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market The global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) market.

Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Segmentation by Application

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) market?

How will the global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size Growth Rate : 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 NB-IoT

1.2.3 LTE-M

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Share : 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Manufacturing

1.3.3 Energy and Utilities

1.3.4 Transportation and Logistics

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Agriculture

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Trends

2.3.2 Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue

3.4 Global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue in 2020

3.5 Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Breakdown Data

4.1 Global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Historic Market Size (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Forecasted Market Size (2022-2027) 5 Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Breakdown Data

5.1 Global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Historic Market Size (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Forecasted Market Size (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size

6.2.1 North America Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size

6.3.1 North America Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size

7.2.1 Europe Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size

7.3.1 Europe Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size

9.2.1 Latin America Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size

9.3.1 Latin America Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Ericsson

11.1.1 Ericsson Company Details

11.1.2 Ericsson Business Overview

11.1.3 Ericsson Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Introduction

11.1.4 Ericsson Revenue in Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Ericsson Recent Development

11.2 Vodafone

11.2.1 Vodafone Company Details

11.2.2 Vodafone Business Overview

11.2.3 Vodafone Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Introduction

11.2.4 Vodafone Revenue in Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Vodafone Recent Development

11.3 Telstra

11.3.1 Telstra Company Details

11.3.2 Telstra Business Overview

11.3.3 Telstra Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Introduction

11.3.4 Telstra Revenue in Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Telstra Recent Development

11.4 Sierra Wireless

11.4.1 Sierra Wireless Company Details

11.4.2 Sierra Wireless Business Overview

11.4.3 Sierra Wireless Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Introduction

11.4.4 Sierra Wireless Revenue in Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Sierra Wireless Recent Development

11.5 PureSoftware

11.5.1 PureSoftware Company Details

11.5.2 PureSoftware Business Overview

11.5.3 PureSoftware Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Introduction

11.5.4 PureSoftware Revenue in Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 PureSoftware Recent Development

11.6 Sequans Communications

11.6.1 Sequans Communications Company Details

11.6.2 Sequans Communications Business Overview

11.6.3 Sequans Communications Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Introduction

11.6.4 Sequans Communications Revenue in Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Sequans Communications Recent Development

11.7 Orange

11.7.1 Orange Company Details

11.7.2 Orange Business Overview

11.7.3 Orange Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Introduction

11.7.4 Orange Revenue in Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Orange Recent Development

11.8 T-Mobile

11.8.1 T-Mobile Company Details

11.8.2 T-Mobile Business Overview

11.8.3 T-Mobile Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Introduction

11.8.4 T-Mobile Revenue in Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 T-Mobile Recent Development

11.9 Telus

11.9.1 Telus Company Details

11.9.2 Telus Business Overview

11.9.3 Telus Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Introduction

11.9.4 Telus Revenue in Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Telus Recent Development

11.10 MediaTek

11.10.1 MediaTek Company Details

11.10.2 MediaTek Business Overview

11.10.3 MediaTek Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Introduction

11.10.4 MediaTek Revenue in Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 MediaTek Recent Development

11.11 Athonet

11.11.1 Athonet Company Details

11.11.2 Athonet Business Overview

11.11.3 Athonet Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Introduction

11.11.4 Athonet Revenue in Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Athonet Recent Development

11.12 NetNumber

11.12.1 NetNumber Company Details

11.12.2 NetNumber Business Overview

11.12.3 NetNumber Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Introduction

11.12.4 NetNumber Revenue in Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 NetNumber Recent Development

11.13 Telensa

11.13.1 Telensa Company Details

11.13.2 Telensa Business Overview

11.13.3 Telensa Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Introduction

11.13.4 Telensa Revenue in Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Telensa Recent Development

11.14 Actility

11.14.1 Actility Company Details

11.14.2 Actility Business Overview

11.14.3 Actility Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Introduction

11.14.4 Actility Revenue in Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Actility Recent Development

11.15 Link Labs

11.15.1 Link Labs Company Details

11.15.2 Link Labs Business Overview

11.15.3 Link Labs Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Introduction

11.15.4 Link Labs Revenue in Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Link Labs Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

