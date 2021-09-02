Wood-based Fibers Market Analysis By Manufacturers, Production Capacity, Market Share, Price, Mergers & Forecast 2021-2027 | Lenzing, Sappi, Aditya Birla Group

“

The report titled Global Wood-based Fibers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Wood-based Fibers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Wood-based Fibers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Wood-based Fibers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Wood-based Fibers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Wood-based Fibers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Wood-based Fibers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Wood-based Fibers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Wood-based Fibers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Wood-based Fibers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Wood-based Fibers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Wood-based Fibers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Lenzing, Sappi, Aditya Birla Group, Bracell, Asahi Kasei Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product:

Viscose

Modal

Lyocell

Cupro

Other Types



Market Segmentation by Application:

Apparel & Textile

Healthcare (Including Personal Care)

Automotive & Transportation

Other Applications



The Wood-based Fibers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Wood-based Fibers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Wood-based Fibers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Wood-based Fibers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Wood-based Fibers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Wood-based Fibers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Wood-based Fibers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wood-based Fibers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Wood-based Fibers Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Wood-based Fibers Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Wood-based Fibers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Viscose

1.4.3 Modal

1.4.4 Lyocell

1.4.5 Cupro

1.4.6 Other Types

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Wood-based Fibers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Apparel & Textile

1.5.3 Healthcare (Including Personal Care)

1.5.4 Automotive & Transportation

1.5.5 Other Applications

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Wood-based Fibers Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Wood-based Fibers Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Wood-based Fibers Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Wood-based Fibers, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Wood-based Fibers Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Wood-based Fibers Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Wood-based Fibers Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Wood-based Fibers Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Wood-based Fibers Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Wood-based Fibers Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Wood-based Fibers Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Wood-based Fibers Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Wood-based Fibers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Wood-based Fibers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Wood-based Fibers Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Wood-based Fibers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Wood-based Fibers Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Wood-based Fibers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Wood-based Fibers Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Wood-based Fibers Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Wood-based Fibers Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Wood-based Fibers Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Wood-based Fibers Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Wood-based Fibers Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Wood-based Fibers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Wood-based Fibers Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Wood-based Fibers Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Wood-based Fibers Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Wood-based Fibers Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Wood-based Fibers Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Wood-based Fibers Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Wood-based Fibers Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Wood-based Fibers Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Wood-based Fibers Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Wood-based Fibers Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Wood-based Fibers Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Wood-based Fibers Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Wood-based Fibers Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Wood-based Fibers by Country

6.1.1 North America Wood-based Fibers Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Wood-based Fibers Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Wood-based Fibers Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Wood-based Fibers Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Wood-based Fibers by Country

7.1.1 Europe Wood-based Fibers Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Wood-based Fibers Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Wood-based Fibers Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Wood-based Fibers Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Wood-based Fibers by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Wood-based Fibers Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Wood-based Fibers Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Wood-based Fibers Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Wood-based Fibers Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Wood-based Fibers by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Wood-based Fibers Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Wood-based Fibers Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Wood-based Fibers Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Wood-based Fibers Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Wood-based Fibers by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wood-based Fibers Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wood-based Fibers Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Wood-based Fibers Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Wood-based Fibers Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Lenzing

11.1.1 Lenzing Corporation Information

11.1.2 Lenzing Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Lenzing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Lenzing Wood-based Fibers Products Offered

11.1.5 Lenzing Related Developments

11.2 Sappi

11.2.1 Sappi Corporation Information

11.2.2 Sappi Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Sappi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Sappi Wood-based Fibers Products Offered

11.2.5 Sappi Related Developments

11.3 Aditya Birla Group

11.3.1 Aditya Birla Group Corporation Information

11.3.2 Aditya Birla Group Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Aditya Birla Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Aditya Birla Group Wood-based Fibers Products Offered

11.3.5 Aditya Birla Group Related Developments

11.4 Bracell

11.4.1 Bracell Corporation Information

11.4.2 Bracell Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Bracell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Bracell Wood-based Fibers Products Offered

11.4.5 Bracell Related Developments

11.5 Asahi Kasei Corporation

11.5.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Corporation Information

11.5.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Asahi Kasei Corporation Wood-based Fibers Products Offered

11.5.5 Asahi Kasei Corporation Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Wood-based Fibers Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Wood-based Fibers Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Wood-based Fibers Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Wood-based Fibers Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Wood-based Fibers Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Wood-based Fibers Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Wood-based Fibers Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Wood-based Fibers Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Wood-based Fibers Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Wood-based Fibers Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Wood-based Fibers Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Wood-based Fibers Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Wood-based Fibers Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Wood-based Fibers Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Wood-based Fibers Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Wood-based Fibers Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Wood-based Fibers Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Wood-based Fibers Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Wood-based Fibers Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Wood-based Fibers Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Wood-based Fibers Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Wood-based Fibers Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Wood-based Fibers Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Wood-based Fibers Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Wood-based Fibers Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

