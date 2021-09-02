Sodium Hydroxide Solution Market Rapid Growth,Industry Competition Outlook And Future Scope 2027| DowDuPont, OxyChem, Westlake (Axiall)

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study offers powerful guidelines for market players to compete well against other participants operating in the global Sodium Hydroxide Solution market. It brings to light crucial market dynamics including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and opportunities. Readers are provided with detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis, PESTLE analysis, absolute dollar opportunity analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis that focus on various aspects of the global Sodium Hydroxide Solution market. The report includes regional growth analysis to show how the global Sodium Hydroxide Solution market is progressing in different parts of the world in terms of growth. Besides growth rate, the authors of the report provide market figures related to revenue, production, consumption, share, sales, and other vital factors.
The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Sodium Hydroxide Solution market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Sodium Hydroxide Solution market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Sodium Hydroxide Solution Market Research Report: DowDuPont, OxyChem, Westlake (Axiall), Olin Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Tosoh, Ineos Chlor Ltd, Asahi Glass, Covestro, Shin-Etsu Chemical, AkzoNobel, Hanwha Chemical, Solvay, LG Chemical, Tokuyama Corp, SABIC, Kemira, Basf, Aditya Birla Chemicals, GACL, ChemChina, Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical, Xinjiang Tianye, Beiyuan Group, Shandong Jinling, SP Chemical(Taixing), Haili Chemical, Huatai Group, Wanhua Chemical (Ningbo), Tangshan Sanyou Alkali Chloride
Global Sodium Hydroxide Solution Market by Type: Sodium Hydroxide Solution 10%-30%, Sodium Hydroxide Solution 30%-54%, Other
Global Sodium Hydroxide Solution Market by Application: Pulp and Paper, Textiles, Soap and Detergents, Bleach Manufacturing, Petroleum Products, Aluminum Processing, Chemical Processing
The global Sodium Hydroxide Solution market is segmented on the basis of type of product, application, and region. The analysts authoring the report provide a meticulous evaluation of all of the segments included in the report. The segments are studied keeping in view their market share, revenue, market growth rate, and other vital factors. The segmentation study equips interested parties to identify high-growth portions of the global Sodium Hydroxide Solution market and understand how the leading segments could grow during the forecast period.
This is one of the most important sections of the research study as it provides deep insights into the growth of the Sodium Hydroxide Solution market at both country and regional level. The researchers estimate market growth in different regions and countries by both value and volume. They accurately calculate the revenue, price, CAGR, consumption, sales, and other factors related to the regional markets studied here.
Questions Answered by the Report:
1. Which are the dominant players of the global Sodium Hydroxide Solution market?
2. What will be the size of the global Sodium Hydroxide Solution market in the coming years?
3. Which segment will lead the global Sodium Hydroxide Solution market?
4. How will the market development trends change in the next five years?
5. What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Sodium Hydroxide Solution market?
6. What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Sodium Hydroxide Solution market?
7. What is the size and CAGR of the global Sodium Hydroxide Solution market?
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sodium Hydroxide Solution Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide Solution Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Sodium Hydroxide Solution 10%-30%
1.2.3 Sodium Hydroxide Solution 30%-54%
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide Solution Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Pulp and Paper
1.3.3 Textiles
1.3.4 Soap and Detergents
1.3.5 Bleach Manufacturing
1.3.6 Petroleum Products
1.3.7 Aluminum Processing
1.3.8 Chemical Processing
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide Solution Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide Solution Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Sodium Hydroxide Solution, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Sodium Hydroxide Solution Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide Solution Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Sodium Hydroxide Solution Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Sodium Hydroxide Solution Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Sodium Hydroxide Solution Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Sodium Hydroxide Solution Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Sodium Hydroxide Solution Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Sodium Hydroxide Solution Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Sodium Hydroxide Solution Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Sodium Hydroxide Solution Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Sodium Hydroxide Solution Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Sodium Hydroxide Solution Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sodium Hydroxide Solution Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Sodium Hydroxide Solution Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Sodium Hydroxide Solution Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Sodium Hydroxide Solution Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Sodium Hydroxide Solution Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Sodium Hydroxide Solution Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Sodium Hydroxide Solution Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide Solution Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Sodium Hydroxide Solution Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Sodium Hydroxide Solution Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Sodium Hydroxide Solution Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Sodium Hydroxide Solution Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Sodium Hydroxide Solution Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide Solution Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Sodium Hydroxide Solution Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Sodium Hydroxide Solution Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Sodium Hydroxide Solution Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Sodium Hydroxide Solution Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Sodium Hydroxide Solution Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 United States by Players, Type and Application
6.1 United States Sodium Hydroxide Solution Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 United States Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 United States Sodium Hydroxide Solution Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 United States Sodium Hydroxide Solution Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 United States Sodium Hydroxide Solution Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 United States Top Sodium Hydroxide Solution Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 United States Top Sodium Hydroxide Solution Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 United States Sodium Hydroxide Solution Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 United States Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 United States Sodium Hydroxide Solution Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 United States Sodium Hydroxide Solution Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 United States Sodium Hydroxide Solution Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 United States Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 United States Sodium Hydroxide Solution Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States Sodium Hydroxide Solution Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 United States Sodium Hydroxide Solution Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 United States Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 United States Sodium Hydroxide Solution Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 United States Sodium Hydroxide Solution Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 United States Sodium Hydroxide Solution Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 United States Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 United States Sodium Hydroxide Solution Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 United States Sodium Hydroxide Solution Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Sodium Hydroxide Solution Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Sodium Hydroxide Solution Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Sodium Hydroxide Solution Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Sodium Hydroxide Solution Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Sodium Hydroxide Solution Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Sodium Hydroxide Solution Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.8 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Sodium Hydroxide Solution Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Sodium Hydroxide Solution Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Sodium Hydroxide Solution Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Sodium Hydroxide Solution Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Sodium Hydroxide Solution Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Sodium Hydroxide Solution Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Sodium Hydroxide Solution Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Sodium Hydroxide Solution Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sodium Hydroxide Solution Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 DowDuPont
12.1.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information
12.1.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 DowDuPont Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 DowDuPont Sodium Hydroxide Solution Products Offered
12.1.5 DowDuPont Recent Development
12.2 OxyChem
12.2.1 OxyChem Corporation Information
12.2.2 OxyChem Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 OxyChem Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 OxyChem Sodium Hydroxide Solution Products Offered
12.2.5 OxyChem Recent Development
12.3 Westlake (Axiall)
12.3.1 Westlake (Axiall) Corporation Information
12.3.2 Westlake (Axiall) Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Westlake (Axiall) Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Westlake (Axiall) Sodium Hydroxide Solution Products Offered
12.3.5 Westlake (Axiall) Recent Development
12.4 Olin Corporation
12.4.1 Olin Corporation Corporation Information
12.4.2 Olin Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Olin Corporation Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Olin Corporation Sodium Hydroxide Solution Products Offered
12.4.5 Olin Corporation Recent Development
12.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation
12.5.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Corporation Information
12.5.2 Formosa Plastics Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Formosa Plastics Corporation Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Formosa Plastics Corporation Sodium Hydroxide Solution Products Offered
12.5.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation Recent Development
12.6 Tosoh
12.6.1 Tosoh Corporation Information
12.6.2 Tosoh Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Tosoh Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Tosoh Sodium Hydroxide Solution Products Offered
12.6.5 Tosoh Recent Development
12.7 Ineos Chlor Ltd
12.7.1 Ineos Chlor Ltd Corporation Information
12.7.2 Ineos Chlor Ltd Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Ineos Chlor Ltd Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Ineos Chlor Ltd Sodium Hydroxide Solution Products Offered
12.7.5 Ineos Chlor Ltd Recent Development
12.8 Asahi Glass
12.8.1 Asahi Glass Corporation Information
12.8.2 Asahi Glass Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Asahi Glass Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Asahi Glass Sodium Hydroxide Solution Products Offered
12.8.5 Asahi Glass Recent Development
12.9 Covestro
12.9.1 Covestro Corporation Information
12.9.2 Covestro Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Covestro Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Covestro Sodium Hydroxide Solution Products Offered
12.9.5 Covestro Recent Development
12.10 Shin-Etsu Chemical
12.10.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Corporation Information
12.10.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical Sodium Hydroxide Solution Products Offered
12.10.5 Shin-Etsu Chemical Recent Development
12.11 DowDuPont
12.11.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information
12.11.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview
12.11.3 DowDuPont Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 DowDuPont Sodium Hydroxide Solution Products Offered
12.11.5 DowDuPont Recent Development
12.12 Hanwha Chemical
12.12.1 Hanwha Chemical Corporation Information
12.12.2 Hanwha Chemical Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Hanwha Chemical Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Hanwha Chemical Products Offered
12.12.5 Hanwha Chemical Recent Development
12.13 Solvay
12.13.1 Solvay Corporation Information
12.13.2 Solvay Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Solvay Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Solvay Products Offered
12.13.5 Solvay Recent Development
12.14 LG Chemical
12.14.1 LG Chemical Corporation Information
12.14.2 LG Chemical Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 LG Chemical Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 LG Chemical Products Offered
12.14.5 LG Chemical Recent Development
12.15 Tokuyama Corp
12.15.1 Tokuyama Corp Corporation Information
12.15.2 Tokuyama Corp Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Tokuyama Corp Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Tokuyama Corp Products Offered
12.15.5 Tokuyama Corp Recent Development
12.16 SABIC
12.16.1 SABIC Corporation Information
12.16.2 SABIC Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 SABIC Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 SABIC Products Offered
12.16.5 SABIC Recent Development
12.17 Kemira
12.17.1 Kemira Corporation Information
12.17.2 Kemira Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Kemira Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Kemira Products Offered
12.17.5 Kemira Recent Development
12.18 Basf
12.18.1 Basf Corporation Information
12.18.2 Basf Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Basf Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Basf Products Offered
12.18.5 Basf Recent Development
12.19 Aditya Birla Chemicals
12.19.1 Aditya Birla Chemicals Corporation Information
12.19.2 Aditya Birla Chemicals Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 Aditya Birla Chemicals Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Aditya Birla Chemicals Products Offered
12.19.5 Aditya Birla Chemicals Recent Development
12.20 GACL
12.20.1 GACL Corporation Information
12.20.2 GACL Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 GACL Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 GACL Products Offered
12.20.5 GACL Recent Development
12.21 ChemChina
12.21.1 ChemChina Corporation Information
12.21.2 ChemChina Description and Business Overview
12.21.3 ChemChina Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 ChemChina Products Offered
12.21.5 ChemChina Recent Development
12.22 Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical
12.22.1 Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Corporation Information
12.22.2 Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Description and Business Overview
12.22.3 Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Products Offered
12.22.5 Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Recent Development
12.23 Xinjiang Tianye
12.23.1 Xinjiang Tianye Corporation Information
12.23.2 Xinjiang Tianye Description and Business Overview
12.23.3 Xinjiang Tianye Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Xinjiang Tianye Products Offered
12.23.5 Xinjiang Tianye Recent Development
12.24 Beiyuan Group
12.24.1 Beiyuan Group Corporation Information
12.24.2 Beiyuan Group Description and Business Overview
12.24.3 Beiyuan Group Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 Beiyuan Group Products Offered
12.24.5 Beiyuan Group Recent Development
12.25 Shandong Jinling
12.25.1 Shandong Jinling Corporation Information
12.25.2 Shandong Jinling Description and Business Overview
12.25.3 Shandong Jinling Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.25.4 Shandong Jinling Products Offered
12.25.5 Shandong Jinling Recent Development
12.26 SP Chemical(Taixing)
12.26.1 SP Chemical(Taixing) Corporation Information
12.26.2 SP Chemical(Taixing) Description and Business Overview
12.26.3 SP Chemical(Taixing) Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.26.4 SP Chemical(Taixing) Products Offered
12.26.5 SP Chemical(Taixing) Recent Development
12.27 Haili Chemical
12.27.1 Haili Chemical Corporation Information
12.27.2 Haili Chemical Description and Business Overview
12.27.3 Haili Chemical Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.27.4 Haili Chemical Products Offered
12.27.5 Haili Chemical Recent Development
12.28 Huatai Group
12.28.1 Huatai Group Corporation Information
12.28.2 Huatai Group Description and Business Overview
12.28.3 Huatai Group Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.28.4 Huatai Group Products Offered
12.28.5 Huatai Group Recent Development
12.29 Wanhua Chemical (Ningbo)
12.29.1 Wanhua Chemical (Ningbo) Corporation Information
12.29.2 Wanhua Chemical (Ningbo) Description and Business Overview
12.29.3 Wanhua Chemical (Ningbo) Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.29.4 Wanhua Chemical (Ningbo) Products Offered
12.29.5 Wanhua Chemical (Ningbo) Recent Development
12.30 Tangshan Sanyou Alkali Chloride
12.30.1 Tangshan Sanyou Alkali Chloride Corporation Information
12.30.2 Tangshan Sanyou Alkali Chloride Description and Business Overview
12.30.3 Tangshan Sanyou Alkali Chloride Sodium Hydroxide Solution Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.30.4 Tangshan Sanyou Alkali Chloride Products Offered
12.30.5 Tangshan Sanyou Alkali Chloride Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Sodium Hydroxide Solution Industry Trends
13.2 Sodium Hydroxide Solution Market Drivers
13.3 Sodium Hydroxide Solution Market Challenges
13.4 Sodium Hydroxide Solution Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Sodium Hydroxide Solution Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
