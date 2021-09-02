Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Market Trends 2021, Key Manufactures, Market Demands, Industry Growth and Forecast to 2027| IDI, A.Schulman (BMCI), SDK

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study offers powerful guidelines for market players to compete well against other participants operating in the global Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds market. It brings to light crucial market dynamics including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and opportunities. Readers are provided with detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis, PESTLE analysis, absolute dollar opportunity analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis that focus on various aspects of the global Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds market. The report includes regional growth analysis to show how the global Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds market is progressing in different parts of the world in terms of growth. Besides growth rate, the authors of the report provide market figures related to revenue, production, consumption, share, sales, and other vital factors.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Market Research Report: IDI, A.Schulman (BMCI), SDK, Lorenz, Polynt, Tencate, Huayuan Group, Mar-Bal, Yueqing SMC&BMC, Polmix, Changzhou Fonda, Kyocera, Jiangshi Composite, Jinchuangyi Electric, Astar, Changzhou Haoyuan, Cuyahoga Plastics, Plenco, CME, Donghai Composite, Molymer Group, Aomingwei, Shimada, Wah Hong Ind, Foshan Ripeng

Global Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Market by Type: Sheet Molding Compounds, Bulk Molding Compounds

Global Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Market by Application: Electrical, Automotive, Others

The global Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds market is segmented on the basis of type of product, application, and region. The analysts authoring the report provide a meticulous evaluation of all of the segments included in the report. The segments are studied keeping in view their market share, revenue, market growth rate, and other vital factors. The segmentation study equips interested parties to identify high-growth portions of the global Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds market and understand how the leading segments could grow during the forecast period.

This is one of the most important sections of the research study as it provides deep insights into the growth of the Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds market at both country and regional level. The researchers estimate market growth in different regions and countries by both value and volume. They accurately calculate the revenue, price, CAGR, consumption, sales, and other factors related to the regional markets studied here.

Questions Answered by the Report:

1. Which are the dominant players of the global Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds market?

2. What will be the size of the global Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds market in the coming years?

3. Which segment will lead the global Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds market?

4. How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

5. What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds market?

6. What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds market?

7. What is the size and CAGR of the global Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Sheet Molding Compounds

1.2.3 Bulk Molding Compounds

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Electrical

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 IDI

12.1.1 IDI Corporation Information

12.1.2 IDI Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 IDI Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 IDI Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Products Offered

12.1.5 IDI Recent Development

12.2 A.Schulman (BMCI)

12.2.1 A.Schulman (BMCI) Corporation Information

12.2.2 A.Schulman (BMCI) Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 A.Schulman (BMCI) Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 A.Schulman (BMCI) Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Products Offered

12.2.5 A.Schulman (BMCI) Recent Development

12.3 SDK

12.3.1 SDK Corporation Information

12.3.2 SDK Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 SDK Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 SDK Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Products Offered

12.3.5 SDK Recent Development

12.4 Lorenz

12.4.1 Lorenz Corporation Information

12.4.2 Lorenz Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Lorenz Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Lorenz Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Products Offered

12.4.5 Lorenz Recent Development

12.5 Polynt

12.5.1 Polynt Corporation Information

12.5.2 Polynt Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Polynt Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Polynt Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Products Offered

12.5.5 Polynt Recent Development

12.6 Tencate

12.6.1 Tencate Corporation Information

12.6.2 Tencate Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Tencate Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Tencate Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Products Offered

12.6.5 Tencate Recent Development

12.7 Huayuan Group

12.7.1 Huayuan Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 Huayuan Group Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Huayuan Group Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Huayuan Group Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Products Offered

12.7.5 Huayuan Group Recent Development

12.8 Mar-Bal

12.8.1 Mar-Bal Corporation Information

12.8.2 Mar-Bal Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Mar-Bal Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Mar-Bal Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Products Offered

12.8.5 Mar-Bal Recent Development

12.9 Yueqing SMC&BMC

12.9.1 Yueqing SMC&BMC Corporation Information

12.9.2 Yueqing SMC&BMC Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Yueqing SMC&BMC Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Yueqing SMC&BMC Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Products Offered

12.9.5 Yueqing SMC&BMC Recent Development

12.10 Polmix

12.10.1 Polmix Corporation Information

12.10.2 Polmix Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Polmix Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Polmix Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Products Offered

12.10.5 Polmix Recent Development

12.12 Kyocera

12.12.1 Kyocera Corporation Information

12.12.2 Kyocera Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Kyocera Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Kyocera Products Offered

12.12.5 Kyocera Recent Development

12.13 Jiangshi Composite

12.13.1 Jiangshi Composite Corporation Information

12.13.2 Jiangshi Composite Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Jiangshi Composite Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Jiangshi Composite Products Offered

12.13.5 Jiangshi Composite Recent Development

12.14 Jinchuangyi Electric

12.14.1 Jinchuangyi Electric Corporation Information

12.14.2 Jinchuangyi Electric Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Jinchuangyi Electric Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Jinchuangyi Electric Products Offered

12.14.5 Jinchuangyi Electric Recent Development

12.15 Astar

12.15.1 Astar Corporation Information

12.15.2 Astar Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Astar Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Astar Products Offered

12.15.5 Astar Recent Development

12.16 Changzhou Haoyuan

12.16.1 Changzhou Haoyuan Corporation Information

12.16.2 Changzhou Haoyuan Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Changzhou Haoyuan Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Changzhou Haoyuan Products Offered

12.16.5 Changzhou Haoyuan Recent Development

12.17 Cuyahoga Plastics

12.17.1 Cuyahoga Plastics Corporation Information

12.17.2 Cuyahoga Plastics Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Cuyahoga Plastics Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Cuyahoga Plastics Products Offered

12.17.5 Cuyahoga Plastics Recent Development

12.18 Plenco

12.18.1 Plenco Corporation Information

12.18.2 Plenco Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Plenco Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Plenco Products Offered

12.18.5 Plenco Recent Development

12.19 CME

12.19.1 CME Corporation Information

12.19.2 CME Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 CME Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 CME Products Offered

12.19.5 CME Recent Development

12.20 Donghai Composite

12.20.1 Donghai Composite Corporation Information

12.20.2 Donghai Composite Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Donghai Composite Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Donghai Composite Products Offered

12.20.5 Donghai Composite Recent Development

12.21 Molymer Group

12.21.1 Molymer Group Corporation Information

12.21.2 Molymer Group Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Molymer Group Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Molymer Group Products Offered

12.21.5 Molymer Group Recent Development

12.22 Aomingwei

12.22.1 Aomingwei Corporation Information

12.22.2 Aomingwei Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Aomingwei Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Aomingwei Products Offered

12.22.5 Aomingwei Recent Development

12.23 Shimada

12.23.1 Shimada Corporation Information

12.23.2 Shimada Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 Shimada Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Shimada Products Offered

12.23.5 Shimada Recent Development

12.24 Wah Hong Ind

12.24.1 Wah Hong Ind Corporation Information

12.24.2 Wah Hong Ind Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 Wah Hong Ind Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Wah Hong Ind Products Offered

12.24.5 Wah Hong Ind Recent Development

12.25 Foshan Ripeng

12.25.1 Foshan Ripeng Corporation Information

12.25.2 Foshan Ripeng Description and Business Overview

12.25.3 Foshan Ripeng Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Foshan Ripeng Products Offered

12.25.5 Foshan Ripeng Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Industry Trends

13.2 Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Market Drivers

13.3 Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Market Challenges

13.4 Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Unsaturated Polyester Molding Compounds Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

