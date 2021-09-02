P2P Employee Recognition Software Market to see Huge Growth by 2026 | Terryberry, Kudos, Bucketlist, CrewHu

P2P employee recognition means colleagues publicly giving each other positive feedback. These programs encourage employee engagement across the board because any team member can recognize a coworker for a job well done. Management and employees alike take part in choosing who is rewarded with peer-to-peer recognition. Further, the enterprises use employee recognition software to understand employee sentiment, promote company-wide recognition of employee success, and its positive activities that benefit the health or wellness of its employees. The tool also offers users access to libraries of questions that can be used to build custom pulse surveys for distribution among employees.

Latest released the research study on Global P2P Employee Recognition Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. P2P Employee Recognition SoftwareMarket research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the P2P Employee Recognition Software Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Reward Gateway (United States),Terryberry (United States),Recognize (United States),Motivosity (United States),Kudos Inc (Canada),Bucketlist (Canada),Benefit One USA (United States),CrewHu (United States)

Market Trends:

Stringent Regulations and Need for Compliance

Huge Demand for Cloud-Based P2P Employee Recognition Software

Market Drivers:

Increasing Number of Identity Related Frauds and Data Breaches

High Demand due to Enterprise Mobility as well as BYOD Trends

Market Opportunities:

Technology Enhancement with Integration of Integration of AI and Ml Technologies

The Global P2P Employee Recognition Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Education and Government, Others), Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises(1000+ Users), Medium-Sized Enterprises(499-1000 Users), Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)), Subscription (Monthly, Annually, One-time license)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

