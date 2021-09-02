Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market 2021: Size, Overview, Demand, Growth & Forecast 2024 and Worldwide Analysis

The report focuses on the favorable Global “ Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity market” and its expanding nature. The Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

The Connectivity Segment is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

The connectivity segment of the market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for connectivity has grown steadily and the consumers are prioritizing it over most of the other amenities. To cater to this demand, the airlines of the region are collaborating with the inflight connectivity providers, like Gogo LLC, Inmarsat, and Global Eagle, among others, to integrate their existing system with LTE technology and satellite communication technology. These technologies are helping airlines enhance their customer experience. Earlier in 2017, IAG announced its plans to equip more than 300 aircraft with EAN and aims to install EAN in 90% of its short-haul fleet by the first half of 2019. Additionally, the partnership and collaborations of the major players to provide uninterrupted services at higher speeds are propelling the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Rest of Currently Holds the Highest Market Share

The Rest of segment currently has the highest market share in the an inflight entertainment and connectivity market. This is majorly due to fleet modernization of airlines with the latest entertainment and connectivity solutions. British Airways introduced onboard Wi-Fi services (in two packages, namely, Browse (starting from Euro 4.99) and Stream (starting from Euro 7.99)) on a total of three aircraft in February 2018 and announced its plan to extend this service to more than 118 aircraft in the coming two years. Moreover, the development of the aviation industry in countries, like Spain, Switzerland, and Greece, among others, is also expected to make the airlines install advanced entertainment systems, along with high-speed non-buffering internet, to enhance the passenger experience.

Detailed TOC of Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Hardware

5.1.2 Content

5.1.3 Connectivity

5.2 Fit

5.2.1 Linefit

5.2.2 Retrofit

5.3 Class

5.3.1 First Class

5.3.2 Business Class

5.3.3 Economy Class

5.4 Country

5.4.1 Germany

5.4.2 France

5.4.3 Russia

5.4.4 Rest of

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Thales Group

6.4.2 Lufthansa Systems AG

6.4.3 Inmarsat PLC

6.4.4 Panasonic Corporation

6.4.5 Immfly

6.4.6 Burrana Inc.

6.4.7 Viasat Inc.

6.4.8 Collins Aerospace

6.4.9 Zodiac Aerospace (Safran)

6.4.10 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

6.4.11 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.12 Gogo LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

