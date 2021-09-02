Small UAV Market Worldwide 2021: Market Dynamics and Trends, Efficiencies Forecast 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “ Small UAV market” and its expanding nature. The Small UAV market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Small UAV market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Small UAV market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Small UAV market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Small UAV Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Small UAV market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Small UAV Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Small UAV market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Small UAV market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Small UAV market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Small UAV market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Small UAV market players

Key Market Trends:

Rotary-wing Segment will Register Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

In segmentation by wing type, the rotary-wing segment currently has a larger market share compared to the fixed-wing segment. Small helicopter drones and quadcopter drones are being used on a large scale both for military and commercial purposes in . Quadcopters, in particular, are one of the majorly used small UAV models for commercial and civil purposes. They, along with the small helicopters are now being used for surveillance purposes for the military. Due to their vertical takeoff and landing capabilities and the advantage in being able to be deployed from the ground instead of being launched by hand, their use has been increasing and the segment is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

United Kingdom to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period.

As of 2018, the United Kingdom has the highest market share in the small UAV market. The United Kingdom has one of the largest fleets of small UAVs in . Small UAVs are largely being adopted by police and law enforcement agencies in the United Kingdom. The military is also planning to order small UAVs for surveillance purposes. With the usage of small UAVs continuing to rise, the UK Government has enacted legislation to help achieve safer flying across the country. Also, registration with the Civil Aviation Authority will be made compulsory for drones weighing more than 250g. All these factors may reduce the growth of the revenues from civil and commercial small UAVs in the country. At the same time, countries in the rest of like Belgium, Denmark, Poland, Greece, etc., are increasingly adopting the usage of drones for various purposes. In this regard, the growth of the Rest of segment is expected to be the largest during the forecast period.

Study objectives of Small UAV Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Small UAV market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Small UAV market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Small UAV market trends that influence the global Small UAV market

Detailed TOC of Small UAV Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Wing Type

5.1.1 Fixed-wing

5.1.2 Rotary-wing

5.2 Size

5.2.1 Micro

5.2.2 Mini

5.2.3 Nano

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Military and Law Enforcement

5.3.2 Civil and Commercial

5.4 Country

5.4.1 United Kingdom

5.4.2 Germany

5.4.3 France

5.4.4 Russia

5.4.5 Rest of

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 DJI

6.3.2 Parrot Drones SAS

6.3.3 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.3.4 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.3.5 Textron Inc.

6.3.6 AeroVironment Inc.

6.3.7 The Boeing Company

6.3.8 YUNEEC

6.3.9 Guangzhou Walkera Technology Co. Ltd

6.3.10 FLIR Systems

6.3.11 Elbit Systems

6.3.12 Thales Group

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

