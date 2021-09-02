Japan Healthcare Outlook Report, 2020 by DelveInsight

DelveInsight has added a new research study on the Japan Healthcare Outlook Market Report with detailed information on the overview, market insights, drugs industry, treatment, growth, size, share, trends, during the forecast period of 2017 to 2030

Japan Healthcare Outlook Overview

Japan is an island country of East Asia in the northwest Pacific Ocean. It borders the Sea of Japan to the west and extends from the Sea of Okhotsk in the north to the East China Sea and Taiwan in the south. It has a population of 126 million, distributed on a territory of 377,915 square kilometers. In 2019, real GDP growth for Japan was 0.7 %. Since the establishment of the universal health insurance scheme in 1961, Japanese citizens have enjoyed a generous system under which the insured members have the freedom to access health care facilities and a wide range of medical services for relatively low co-payments.

Regions Covered

Global

List of Key Players involved in the report

Takeda

Daiichi Sankyo

Pfizer

Chugai

Astellas

Otsuka

Merck & Co.

Mitsubishi Tanabe

GlaxoSmithKline

Novartis

And many others

Japan Healthcare Outlook Report

DelveInsight’s Japan Healthcare Outlook Report, 2020,” report provides comprehensive insights about healthcare scenario, regulatory policies and reimbursement landscape in Japan. The report also identifies key trends in the healthcare market and provides insights into the demographic and healthcare infrastructure of the country. Along with this the report also provides a brief look into the trends and segmentation of the pharmaceutical and medical devices market of Japan.

Japan Healthcare Outlook Report Insights

As per DelveInsight analysis, most major drug makers regard Japan as second to Europe in terms of strategic prioritization. With the Japanese government supportive of generic drugs, the pharmaceutical outlook of the country is positive. As of 2020, generics represent 80% of the total market. Over 35% of prescription drugs in Japan are imported from the USA, and this demand is expected to increase as the country has a rapidly aging population, demanding new medicines for associated conditions.

Japan Healthcare Outlook Pharmaceutical

Japan is considered to be the second-largest mature pharmaceutical market in the world in terms of revenue. Japan’s pharmaceutical market value is set to grow in the future, driven by new product launches and the healthcare burden of the country’s aging population. However, the Japanese government’s promotion of generic drugs, its biennial pricing review system, and the depreciation of the yen against the dollar will be limiting factors. In January 2019, the UK Medical Research Council and the Japanese Agency for Medical Research began collaborating on a project focused on R&D for chronic degenerative and incurable diseases.

Japan Healthcare Outlook Medical Device

The Pharmaceutical Affairs Law (PAL) covers regulations on pharmaceutical, medical devices, and cosmetics. The Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) is Japan’s regulatory authority. It is subordinate to the MHLW. The Japanese government has taken various measures to strengthen its medical device industry by allocating research funds for medical R&D. Japan is an economic powerhouse, and its medical device market is one of the biggest in the world. The Japanese medical device industry was valued at $28.1 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow steadily in 2020.

Japan Healthcare Outlook Market Access

The market access section of the Japan Healthcare Outlook report contains information on how to penetrate the pharmaceutical and medical device markets in terms of setting up a manufacturing unit, import-export licensing, regulations pertaining to patents, trademarks, clinical trials, advertising, pharmacy regulation, labeling, and packaging. It also covers detail about healthcare insurance and reimbursement policy. The Japanese regulatory process can be lengthy and expensive. Regulations and documents are published almost exclusively in Japanese and the PMD Act imposes strict requirements and clinical standards for foreign manufacturers. An experienced regulatory partner with a presence in Japan is essential.

Japan Healthcare Outlook Report Highlights

Overview of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets

An insightful review of the reimbursement and regulatory landscape, covering the healthcare reimbursement process, regulatory agencies, and the approval processes for new drugs and medical devices

Detailed analysis of the political and economic environment, including economic indicators, demographics, healthcare infrastructure, and healthcare expenditure

An overview of the opportunities for and challenges to growth in the healthcare market

Read Detailed Table of Content

Key Insights Japan at a Glance Executive Summary Assessment Market Access Japan PESTLE Analysis Driver and Barriers Appendix References DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

Key Questions asked in the report

What are business strategies and trends shaping and driving the Japanese healthcare market?

What are reimbursement and regulatory policies, pharmaceutical and medical device market segments, and companies likely to impact the Japanese healthcare market in the future?

How to organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present the best opportunities for consolidation, investment, and strategic partnership?

How to identify, understand and capitalize on the opportunities and challenges in the Japanese healthcare market?

