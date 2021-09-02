Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Outlook 2024: Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

“Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance segment of the market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance form a vital part of every military complex operations, success of military missions largely depend on platforms for ISR missions and to cater to this need defense companies are working closely with government agencies in development of UGVs that will play a vital role by providing combatants with additional surveillance and reconnaissance support. Also, the integration of advanced in technology with UGVs for better data acquisition and target identification have become another major investment area for the companies. In 2018, Aerospace Industries (IAI) developed a hybrid ground and air robotic system for border patrol, reconnaissance, and surveillance defence system, which combines land and aerial capabilities. The new system supports a variety of complex missions including intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance, ambushes, target detection, and remote threat neutralization. Such developments in UGVs to support ISR missions are propelling the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Middle East & Africa Region to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Middle East & Africa region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The Middle East and African countries are investing in modern defense, security, and infrastructure technologies. This has also led to various robotics companies to seize the opportunity for unmanned ground vehicles. Various companies in , , Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the among others are partnering with the major ground vehicle manufacturers to develop autonomous UGVs that will provide explosive devices’ removal assistance, help in reconnaissance missions and ammunition transportation and carry weapons to support combat missions. For instance, in early 2017, International Golden Group (IGG), an Abu Dhabi based company, signed a co-operation deal with Milrem Robotics for developing and arming unmanned ground vehicles (UGV). The increasing investments by the governments and companies of the region are acting as a major factor for the highest growth during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The unmanned ground vehicle market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of above 12% during the forecast period.

– In recent times, many nations, notably the NATO members, have begun to invest heavily in autonomous military systems. Though the focus had been largely on the unmanned aerial vehicles, the investments in the development of UGVs have also grown in recent times. This is acting as a major driving factor for the growth of military unmanned ground vehicle market.

– The need for reducing the number of fatalities and protection of soldiers on the battlefield is driving the demand for UGVs. Key Manufacturers Like

