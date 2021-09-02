Biostimulant Market 2021: Size, Overview, Demand, Growth & Forecast 2024 and Worldwide Analysis

“Biostimulant Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Biostimulant market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Expansion of Organic Food Industry driving the Market

Organic biostimulants are significant for the future of the agricultural industry, in terms of promoting organic practices. Biostimulants can enhance soil microflora, which, in turn, helps make the uptake of nutrients more efficient. they increase antioxidant activity in plants and boost internal defenses against environmental stresses and disease pressure. Biostimulants are associated with organic farming and gardening, which are currently witnessing healthy progress in conventional agriculture as well. Biostimulants are increasingly being perceived as a response to consumer demand for softer’ agricultural practices. Organic food and related agriculture currently account for around 5.0-10.0% of the food market, varying from region to region. As organic food products are produced without using any pesticide or fertilizer, the demand for plant biostimulants is on the rise. Consequently, the increasing popularity of organic farming drives the demand for biostimulants.

dominates the Global Market

The an Union’s stringent regulations on environmental safety and support for organic farming have paved the way for a flourishing biostimulant market in an countries, such as , Italy, and . In addition, inventions in plant biostimulants, targeting specific agronomic needs, are attracting new customers in . is the largest segment of the global biostimulant market and is expected to record a robust growth rate. Owing to the ready availability of raw materials and high effectiveness, humic acid is the largest category of biostimulants consumed and marketed in . Humic acid-based products account for about 20.0% of the an segment of the market studied. Some of the major crops where biostimulants are applied are – citrus, pome fruits, grape, olives, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, cucumber, onion, eggplant, garlic, melons, tomato, squash, watermelon, pepper, tomato, wheat, rice, maize, oil seed, sugar beet, turf, flowers, and ornamentals.

Market Overview:

The global biostimulant market was valued at USD 2.19 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.52% during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2017, was the largest geographical segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 40.2% of the market.

The organic food industry, which is growing at a healthy rate, is the major driving force behind the growth of the biostimulant industry. Increased awareness among the farmers (especially in Asia-Pacific) about the benefits of biostimulants, is another factor augmenting the growth of the market studied. The market is also growing due to the increased adoption of sustainable farming methods. Key Manufacturers Like

