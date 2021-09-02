Agricultural Microbial Market 2021: Size, Overview, Demand, Growth & Forecast 2024 and Worldwide Analysis

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Agricultural Microbial market” and its expanding nature. The Agricultural Microbial market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Agricultural Microbial market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Agricultural Microbial market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Agricultural Microbial market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Agricultural Microbial Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Agricultural Microbial market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Food Demand and Need for Food Safety

The growing need to feed an ever-growing global population, coupled with the increasing demand for sustainable agricultural practices and the concern of the general public over environmental safety is one of the leading drivers for the agricultural microbial market. Agricultural production is likely to grow two-fold over the next 36 years, in order to meet the demands coming from around 9 billion population. Certainly, technology is expected to continue to play a significant role in this progress. Increase in urbanization and less availability of arable land are motivating farmers to adopt efficient crop-protection techniques. There has been a broader acceptance and recognition of the increasing benefits of microbials. With the amount of arable land per-person declining and expansion of population, global crop yields must increase to meet the food production needs. As a result, an increase in the demand for microbial products and agricultural production is being witnessed.

North Dominates the Global Market

North was the largest market share, with the accounting for more than half of the regional market share in 2018. The regional market growth depends on the need for land productivity of agricultural fields while keeping soil health intact. The requirement for high-crop productivity and production with high-quality, evolving agricultural practices and precision farming have been driving market growth for agriculture microbial products over the years in North . The region is promoting the use of microbial products, in order to balance the agricultural sector growth, which is mostly opted by chemical fertilizer and pesticide required in order to sustain its large-scale productions.

Detailed TOC of Agricultural Microbial Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Food Demand and Food Safety

4.1.2 Rise in Costs of Agrochemicals

4.1.3 Popularity of Organic Farming

4.1.4 Easy Regulations and Legislations

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 High Target Pest Specificity

4.2.2 Low Adoption Rate

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Bacteria

5.1.2 Fungi

5.1.3 Virus

5.1.4 Other Types

5.2 By Function

5.2.1 Soil Amendment

5.2.2 Crop Protection

5.3 By Formulation

5.3.1 Dry Formulation

5.3.2 Liquid Formulation

5.4 By Mode of Application

5.4.1 Soil Treatment

5.4.2 Foliar Spray

5.4.3 Seed Treatment

5.5 Application

5.5.1 Cereals and Grains

5.5.2 Oilseeds

5.5.3 Fruits and Vegetables

5.5.4 Other Applications

5.6 Geography

5.6.1 North

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.1.3 Mexico

5.6.1.4 Rest of North

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.2.1 Germany

5.6.2.2 United Kingdom

5.6.2.3 France

5.6.2.4 Spain

5.6.2.5 Italy

5.6.2.6 Russia

5.6.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.6.3 Asia – Pacific

5.6.3.1 China

5.6.3.2 Japan

5.6.3.3 India

5.6.3.4 Australia

5.6.3.5 Rest of Asia – Pacific

5.6.4 South

5.6.4.1 Brazil

5.6.4.2 Argentina

5.6.4.3 Rest of South

5.6.5 Africa

5.6.5.1 South Africa

5.6.5.2 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 BASF SE

6.3.2 Certis USA LLC

6.3.3 Bayer Cropscience AG

6.3.4 Marrone Bio Innovations Inc

6.3.5 Valent USA LLC

6.3.6 DowDuPont Inc

6.3.7 Arysta Lifescience Limited

6.3.8 Syngenta AG

6.3.9 Chr. Hansen A/S

6.3.10 IsAgro SpA

6.3.11 Koppert BV

6.3.12 BioAg Alliance (Monsanto/Novozymes)

6.3.13 Lallemand Plant Care

6.3.14 Verdesian Life Sciences LLC

6.3.15 Indigo AG

6.3.16 Precision Laboratories LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

