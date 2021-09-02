Agricultural Tractors Market Worldwide 2021: Market Dynamics and Trends, Efficiencies Forecast 2024

“Agricultural Tractors Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Agricultural Tractors market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

The Farm Mechanization Trend is Expected to Drive the Global Tractor Sales

China and have been at the forefront in the number of tractors being sold across countries, with approximately 1.3 million tractors being sold in China and over 600,000 tractors being sold in India, every year. The farm mechanization trend in China has been rising, due to increasing investments in agriculture, as well as the governmental push toward farm mechanization. Additionally, this trend has also been a result of the increase in the number of large agricultural producers and new rural organizations engaged in farming. In India, the emergence of large-scale custom hiring service businesses in agricultural machinery has been fuelling the increase in farm mechanization. Custom hiring services have benefitted smaller farmers and a new breed of entrepreneurs, who operate tractors and other machinery exclusively for the benefit of small landholders.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global Agricultural Tractors Market

Accounting for about more than 15.2% of the global market share in 2014, North is the second-largest market for agricultural machinery consumption in the world. The market demand in the region is led by the largest agricultural-base countries, like the United States, followed by Canada. Demand in these countries is expected to be driven by technological advances, higher replacements in reference to old tractors, and economic feasibility of machinery. In addition, initiatives from the Canadian government, in the form of cash advances, are also provided to young farmers and new entrants. There are also loans and credit facilities available at lower interest rates, which are helpful to farmers for the purchase of farm equipment. These factors are anticipated to lead to the growth of the agricultural tractors market in the region, over the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The agricultural tractors market was valued at USD 55.37 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– Autonomous tractors are expected to be the future of the agricultural tractors market. The workability of this technology is yet to be seen; however, upon implementation, this could completely change the market dynamics.

– Increasing farm mechanization rates, especially in the developing countries, increasing costs of farm labor, and shorter replacement cycles of tractors are the major factors attributing to the growth of the global tractors sales.

However, fragmentation of land holdings and heavy dependence of the market on commodity prices are expected to restrain the market.

