Vertical Farming Market Worldwide 2021: Market Dynamics and Trends, Efficiencies Forecast 2024

“Vertical Farming Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Vertical Farming market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

The Fastest-growing Segment by Growth Mechanism – Hydroponics

The is one of the largest markets for hydroponic systems in North , given the rising popularity of greenhouse horticulture and agriculture in the country. The future growth of the hydroponics market in the country mainly depends upon the development of production systems that are competitive in cost with open field agriculture. Cultivating crops using hydroponics is also seen as a resort during extreme weather conditions. For instance, in the past, grocery stores have turned toward hydroponic farmers to meet their demand during harsh weather conditions. In addition to adverse climatic conditions, the increasing demand for organic produce is expected to boost the segment’s growth. Increased demand for greenhouse tomatoes and the legalization of medicinal plants, like marijuana, are expected to further help the market in registering rapid growth in the country. Rooftop hydroponic gardens in urban setups are also helping the market grow further.

Fruits & Vegetables Segment – Largest by Crop Type

The fruit and vegetable segment in the US vertical farming market held a share of 47% of the overall market in 2018 and the segment is expected to register a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

Tomato is one of the primary crops that is grown through vertical farming systems in the country. Hydroponic techniques have proven to be commercially successful for propagation, seed germination, and the production of tomato. Producers in the country have recognized this as an opportunity; thereby, increasing the production of fruits and vegetables through vertical farming. In addition to vegetables, the year-round availability of strawberries is being made possible through integrated agricultural production systems. In order to keep up with the market demand, many farmers in the country have started growing strawberries through hydroponics. Based on the aforementioned factors, vertical farming is expected to play a key role in the production of fruits and vegetables in the country.

Market Overview:

The US vertical farming market was valued at USD 740 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. Among the crop types, fruits and vegetables accounted for the significant share of 47%, followed by herbs and micro-greens with 35%, in 2018.

Shrinking per capita agricultural land and rapid pace of development of precision farming technologies are expected to drive the market growth, while, limitation on types of crops grown and high initial investments can restrain the growth of the market.

Key Manufacturers Like

Aero Farms

Freight Farms

Green Sense Farms Holdings Inc.

Green Spirit Farms

Plenty Unlimited Inc

Bowery Farming Inc.