Insecticides Market Outlook 2024: Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Insecticides market” and its expanding nature. The Insecticides market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Insecticides market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Insecticides market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Insecticides market have also been involved in the study.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Food Demand and Need for Increased Agricultural Productivity

According to FAO, the food demand in the is expected to increase by 50% to 90% by 2050. The world population is expected to grow by over a third, or 2.3 billion people, between 2009 and 2050. Many factors, from climate change to outbreak of pests and lack of investment, make it challenging to produce enough food. The demand for food is expected to increase in the near future due to the increasing population, as well as rising income of individuals, in the United States. The percentage of arable land area is falling in the United States, which indicates the need to increase agricultural productivity to meet the increasing demand of the US population, as well as of the countries that import from the United States. Owing to these trends, the market demand for food is expected to increase, thereby, increasing the demand for insecticides, globally.

Increasing Insecticide Consumption in the Asia-Pacific Region

Rise in the number of resistant pests, increasing food demand, and need for increased agricultural productivity are the major factors driving the insecticides market in the Asia-Pacific region. Farmers will need to increase production by increasing productivity and using pesticides to control the damage caused by pests. Without the use of crop protection products, such as insecticides, the overall food production may decline, as due to climate changes and pests, farmers are facing yield fluctuations by about 30%. Owing to the above reasons, Asia-Pacific is the largest market in terms of insecticide consumption.

Detailed TOC of Insecticides Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Rise in the Number of Resistant Pests

4.1.2 Increasing Food Demand and Need for Increased Agricultural Productivity

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 Strict Regulations with Respect to Insecticide Usage

4.2.2 High Costs Associated with Developing New Products

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat from Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Origin

5.1.1 Synthetic Insecticide

5.1.2 Bio-insecticide

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Grains and Cereals

5.2.2 Pulses and Oilseeds

5.2.3 Commercial Crops

5.2.4 Fruits and Vegetables

5.2.5 Turf and Ornamentals

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 By Insect Pest Type

5.3.1 Sucking Pest Insecticides

5.3.2 Biting and Chewing Pest Insecticides

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Spain

5.4.2.5 Italy

5.4.2.6 Russia

5.4.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South

5.4.5 Africa

5.4.5.1 South Africa

5.4.5.2 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd

6.3.2 n Vanguard Corporation

6.3.3 BASF SE

6.3.4 Bayer CropScience

6.3.5 DowDuPont

6.3.6 FMC Corporation

6.3.7 Isagro SPA

6.3.8 Monsanto Company

6.3.9 NuFarm Limited

6.3.10 Syngenta AG

6.3.11 Sumitomo Chemical

6.3.12 UPL Limited

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

