Biofertilizers Market Outlook to 2024: Emerging Trends, New Growth Opportunities, Regional Analysis and Forecast

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Biofertilizers market” and its expanding nature. The Biofertilizers market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Biofertilizers market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Biofertilizers market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Biofertilizers market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Biofertilizers Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Biofertilizers market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

The Rising Trend of Organic Farming is Driving the Demand for Biofertilizers

The rise in demand for organic products is booming, not only due to the increase in conscientious consumers, but also due to rising incomes, along with improved farming practices that make organic yields more robust. As a result, the increasing demand for organic food, worldwide, has increased the area under organic farming. The area under global organic farming increased from 37.5 million hectares in 2012 to 57.8 million hectares in 2016. The aforementioned factors indicate that the increase in organic farming practices resulted in improved soil fertility, along with the extensive usage of organic products, like biofertilizers. This has further triggered the demand for biofertilizer products, as they are organic and help in maintaining the ecological balance.

North Dominates the Biofertilizers Market

North is the largest market for biofertilizers and accounted for around 28% of the global market share in 2017. In North , the holds the largest share, with more than half of the North n share. The rise in organic and environment-friendly farming practices has increased the demand for biofertilizer products, particularly in the and Canada. However, Canada and are still emerging markets in the North n biofertilizer taxonomy. Therefore, the multifarious advantages of biofertilizers lead to their wide applicability, as well as increased adoption and usage of biofertilizers in sustainable agriculture. The positive agricultural outlook in the country has propelled the demand for bio-based products in the region. The North n region is expected to retain its market in the coming future, due to the increased use of bio-based crop nutrition products and rising food quality standards.

Detailed TOC of Biofertilizers Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increased Practice of Organic Farming

4.2.2 Need for Improving Soil Organic Matter

4.2.3 Favorable Regulatory Structure

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Low Product Efficacy under Unfavorable Conditions

4.3.2 Existing High Demand for Synthetic Fertilizers

4.3.3 Low Shelf-life of Microorganisms

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Microorganism

5.1.1 Rhizobium

5.1.2 Azotobacter

5.1.3 Azospirillum

5.1.4 Blue-green Algae

5.1.5 Phosphate Solubilizing Bacteria

5.1.6 Mycorrhiza

5.1.7 Other Microorganisms

5.2 Technology Type

5.2.1 Carrier Enriched Biofertilizers

5.2.2 Liquid Biofertilizers

5.2.3 Other Technology Types

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Seed Treatment

5.3.2 Soil Treatment

5.4 Crop Type

5.4.1 Cereals

5.4.2 Legumes

5.4.3 Fruits and Vegetables

5.4.4 Plantation Crops

5.4.5 Other Crop Types

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3

5.5.1.4 Rest of North

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Spain

5.5.2.5 Italy

5.5.2.6 Russia

5.5.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 South

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South

5.5.5 Africa

5.5.5.1 South Africa

5.5.5.2 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Monsanto BioAg

6.3.2 Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation

6.3.3 Lallemand Inc.

6.3.4 Camson Biotechnologies Limited

6.3.5 Agrinos AS

6.3.6 Criyagen Agri & Biotech Pvt Ltd

6.3.7 Mapleton Agri Biotech Pty Limited

6.3.8 Agri Life

6.3.9 Biomax Naturals

6.3.10 CBF China Bio-Fertilizer AG

6.3.11 National Fertilizer Ltd

6.3.12 Rizobacter Argentina SA

6.3.13 Symborg SL

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

