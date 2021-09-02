Alfalfa Hay Market Outlook to 2024: Emerging Trends, New Growth Opportunities, Regional Analysis and Forecast

“Alfalfa Hay Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Alfalfa Hay market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand for Dairy and Meat Products
Livestock is a major factor responsible for the growth of the alfalfa hay market. Annual growth of meat production and milk production in the developing countries is projected to be 2.4% and 2.5%, respectively, till 2030. This is expected to increase the developing countries’ share in the world meat production to 66% (247 million metric ton) and in milk production to 55% (484 million metric ton). Furthermore, there has been immense pressure on the livestock sector to meet the increasing demand for high-value animal protein.
The demand for alfalfa hay is increasing significantly in China and is driven due to changing production practices in the Chinese dairy industry. This is essentially due to the increasing number of cows raised by modern dairy farmers who prefer using imported hay and commercial feeds. Furthermore, the Chinese government is focusing on boosting the domestic production of alfalfa hay, in order to meet its high demand. The dairy sector is essentially boosting the demand for alfalfa hay in China. The country has about 15 million cows in the dairy industry, among which, 1.5 million are high producers (nine-ton annual milk yield).
North to Dominate the Global Market
Some of the alfalfa hay producing states in the United States, as of 2017, are California (5,175 thousand metric ton), Idaho (4,400 thousand metric ton), Montana (3,150 thousand metric ton), and Minnesota (2,610 thousand metric ton). These account for nearly 27% of the alfalfa hay production in the country. China, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and the are the top export destinations to the United States, and China is expected to remain as the key market for the US alfalfa hay exports in the near future and almost half of the exports of alfalfa hay is to China. The domestic production of alfalfa hay in Saudi Arabia decreased. As the country needs to satisfy its dairy market demand for alfalfa hay, it mainly relies on imports and is also expected to remain as one of the key buyers from the US alfalfa hay market.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Alfalfa Hay market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Alfalfa Hay market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Alfalfa Hay market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Alfalfa Hay market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Alfalfa Hay market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Alfalfa Hay ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Alfalfa Hay market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Alfalfa Hay space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Alfalfa Hay market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
the Global Alfalfa Hay Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.
Study objectives of Alfalfa Hay Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Alfalfa Hay market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Alfalfa Hay market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Alfalfa Hay market trends that influence the global Alfalfa Hay market
Detailed TOC of Alfalfa Hay Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Dairy and Meat Products
4.3.2 Growing Industrial Livestock Production
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Ban on Forage Crop Cultivation in Saudi Arabia
4.4.2 Requirement of Large Quantities of Water for Irrigation
4.4.3 High Cost of Production as Compared to Other Forage Crops
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Bales
5.1.2 Pellets
5.1.3 Cubes
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Meat/Dairy Animal Feed
5.2.2 Poultry Feed
5.2.3 Horse Feed
5.2.4 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 UK
5.3.2.2 France
5.3.2.3 Spain
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South
5.3.5 Middle East and Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 UAE
5.3.5.3 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Al Dahra ACX Global Inc.
6.3.2 Alfalfa Monegros SL
6.3.3 Anderson Hay & Grain Inc.
6.3.4 Bailey Farms
6.3.5 Border Valley
6.3.6 Coaba
6.3.7 Cubeit Hay Company
6.3.8 Glenvar Hay
6.3.9 Green Prairie International
6.3.10 Grupo Osés
6.3.11 Gruppo Carli
6.3.12 Hay USA
6.3.13 Haykingdom Inc.
6.3.14 Knight AG Sourcing
6.3.15 Los Venteros SC
6.3.16 M&C Hay
6.3.17 McCracken Hay Company
6.3.18 Riverina (Australia) Pty Ltd
6.3.19 SL Follen Company
6.3.20 Standlee Hay Company
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
