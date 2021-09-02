Cashew Kernel Market Outlook 2024: Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

“Cashew Kernel Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Cashew Kernel market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Healthy Snacks is Driving the Market

Consumers these days prefer a commodity that is high on nutritional value. Cashews have become popular all over the world, for their subtle flavor and a number of health benefits. A recent study published in the British Journal of Nutrition revealed that the risk of coronary heart disease may be 37% lower in people who consume nuts more than four times a week, when compared to people who never or seldom consume nuts. With such results, it is expected that more cashew may be used in the manufacture of snack bars, which are a healthy alternative to high-calorie chocolate bars. In the recent times, cashew milk has also become prevalent as a lactose-free milk substitute. As a result, cashew is used to make dairy substitutes, such as cashew milk, cashew-based cheese, cashew-based cream sauces, and sour cream.

The Cashew Kernel Market is Segmented by Grade

The most accepted grades in the market are WW-180, WW-210, WW-240, and WW-320. However, up till now, there are no automated systems available in the market to grade the white wholes segment and estimate the standard characteristics, like color and geometry. From Côte d’Ivoire, white kernels are mainly exported to , the United States, and Canada. In order to access the global market price, cashews under this grade should be completely free from infestation, insect damage, and mold, and the general grades are SW-180, SW-210, SW-240, SW-320, and SW-450. As the prices are not available on public domains, EU buyers generally decide their scorched wholes grade cashew prices based on online auctions. From Côte d’Ivoire, Scorched kernels are mainly exported to . Nuts, splits, large white pieces, and small white pieces are considered under the white piece grade. In the an market, they are generally considered as the substitute for almonds, hazelnuts, or in trail mixes. In Italy, sometimes, small white pieces are used in pesto sauce and for coating ice cream.

Market Overview:

The cashew kernel market was valued at USD 9.94 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 13.48 billion by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period. The drivers identified in the market are increasing demand for healthy snacks, increasing demand from the an countries, and increase in the number of primary processing units in Africa. The restraints identified in the market are weather-related uncertainties, food safety issues, and prevalence of small-scale primary processing infrastructure. Key Manufacturers Like