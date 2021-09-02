Cashew Kernel Market Outlook 2024: Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

“Cashew Kernel Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Cashew Kernel market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand for Healthy Snacks is Driving the Market
Consumers these days prefer a commodity that is high on nutritional value. Cashews have become popular all over the world, for their subtle flavor and a number of health benefits. A recent study published in the British Journal of Nutrition revealed that the risk of coronary heart disease may be 37% lower in people who consume nuts more than four times a week, when compared to people who never or seldom consume nuts. With such results, it is expected that more cashew may be used in the manufacture of snack bars, which are a healthy alternative to high-calorie chocolate bars. In the recent times, cashew milk has also become prevalent as a lactose-free milk substitute. As a result, cashew is used to make dairy substitutes, such as cashew milk, cashew-based cheese, cashew-based cream sauces, and sour cream.
The Cashew Kernel Market is Segmented by Grade
The most accepted grades in the market are WW-180, WW-210, WW-240, and WW-320. However, up till now, there are no automated systems available in the market to grade the white wholes segment and estimate the standard characteristics, like color and geometry. From Côte d’Ivoire, white kernels are mainly exported to , the United States, and Canada. In order to access the global market price, cashews under this grade should be completely free from infestation, insect damage, and mold, and the general grades are SW-180, SW-210, SW-240, SW-320, and SW-450. As the prices are not available on public domains, EU buyers generally decide their scorched wholes grade cashew prices based on online auctions. From Côte d’Ivoire, Scorched kernels are mainly exported to . Nuts, splits, large white pieces, and small white pieces are considered under the white piece grade. In the an market, they are generally considered as the substitute for almonds, hazelnuts, or in trail mixes. In Italy, sometimes, small white pieces are used in pesto sauce and for coating ice cream.
Market Overview:
Scope of the Report:
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Detailed TOC of Cashew Kernel Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis
4.4.1 Value Chain Overview
4.4.2 Price Markups in the Value Chain
4.4.3 Value Chain Issues and Challenges
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Grade
5.1.1 White Wholes
5.1.2 Scorched Wholes
5.1.3 Dessert Wholes
5.1.4 White Pieces
5.1.5 Scorched Pieces
5.1.6 Dessert Pieces
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.1.1 Production Analysis
5.2.1.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value
5.2.1.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.2.1.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.2.1.1.5 Price Trend Analysis
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.2.1 Production Analysis
5.2.1.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value
5.2.1.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.2.1.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.2.1.2.5 Price Trend Analysis
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.1.3.1 Production Analysis
5.2.1.3.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value
5.2.1.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.2.1.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.2.1.3.5 Price Trend Analysis
5.2.2
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.1.1 Production Analysis
5.2.2.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value
5.2.2.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.2.2.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.2.2.1.5 Price Trend Analysis
5.2.2.2 United Kingdom
5.2.2.2.1 Production Analysis
5.2.2.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value
5.2.2.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.2.2.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.2.2.2.5 Price Trend Analysis
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.3.1 Production Analysis
5.2.2.3.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value
5.2.2.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.2.2.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.2.2.3.5 Price Trend Analysis
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 India
5.2.3.1.1 Production Analysis
5.2.3.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value
5.2.3.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.2.3.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.2.3.1.5 Price Trend Analysis
5.2.3.2 China
5.2.3.2.1 Production Analysis
5.2.3.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value
5.2.3.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.2.3.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.2.3.2.5 Price Trend Analysis
5.2.3.3 Australia
5.2.3.3.1 Production Analysis
5.2.3.3.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value
5.2.3.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.2.3.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.2.3.3.5 Price Trend Analysis
5.2.4 South America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.1.1 Production Analysis
5.2.4.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value
5.2.4.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.2.4.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.2.4.1.5 Price Trend Analysis
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.4.2.1 Production Analysis
5.2.4.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value
5.2.4.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.2.4.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.2.4.2.5 Price Trend Analysis
5.2.5 Africa
5.2.5.1 Nigeria
5.2.5.1.1 Production Analysis
5.2.5.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value
5.2.5.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.2.5.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.2.5.1.5 Price Trend Analysis
5.2.5.2 Benin
5.2.5.2.1 Production Analysis
5.2.5.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value
5.2.5.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.2.5.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.2.5.2.5 Price Trend Analysis
5.2.5.3 Tanzania
5.2.5.3.1 Production Analysis
5.2.5.3.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value
5.2.5.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.2.5.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.2.5.3.5 Price Trend Analysis
5.2.5.4 Côte d’Ivoire
5.2.5.4.1 Production Analysis
5.2.5.4.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value
5.2.5.4.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.2.5.4.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.2.5.4.5 Price Trend Analysis
5.2.5.5 Ghana
5.2.5.5.1 Production Analysis
5.2.5.5.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value
5.2.5.5.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.2.5.5.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.2.5.5.5 Price Trend Analysis
5.2.5.6 Guinea-Bissau
5.2.5.6.1 Production Analysis
5.2.5.6.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value
5.2.5.6.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.2.5.6.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.3 Procurement Reference Matrix
6 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
