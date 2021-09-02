Controlled Release Fertilizer Market Worldwide 2021: Market Dynamics and Trends, Efficiencies Forecast 2024

“Controlled Release Fertilizer Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Controlled Release Fertilizer market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14245247

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for High Efficiency Fertilizers is Driving the Market

The trends in crop production (especially maize and wheat), since the last four decades, highlight that the nitrogen application rate increased about 15 times, whereas its accumulation in grains increased only three-four times. At the same time, nutrient recovery by crops remained relatively low (for instance, about 50% for nitrogen). This fact represents a potentially alarming situation from environmental, economic, and resource conservation points of view and indicates an urgent need for improving efficiency of fertilizer use. Anticipated benefits and increasing global revenue from the controlled release fertilizers are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

North Dominates the Market

North witnessed consistent growth and thus is expected to provide potential market opportunities. The North n controlled release fertilizer market accounts for major share in the revenue for the region. The first chemically-controlled release products were available as fertilizers, over 50 years ago. High cost, with respect to other nitrogen fertilizers presently, has constrained their utilization in large-scale production of commodity crops, such as, corn, sorghum, wheat, and canola. The application was restricted to special vegetables, orchards, nurseries, seed production, etc. Eliminating superfluous application of fertilizers saves a broadcasting expense of about USD 5 – USD 7 per acre, which acts as a driver for the market.

Market Overview:

– In 2018, the controlled release fertilizer market was estimated at USD 3,560.8 million, and it is projected to register a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– The drivers identified in the market are increasing demand for high efficiency fertilizers, shrinking farm land, and environment-friendly operation.

– The restraints identified in the market are lack of awareness among farmers, high production cost, and fixed rate of nutrient rele Key Manufacturers Like

Nutrien

Yara International

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA

Scotts Miracle Gro

Compo GmbH and Co. KG

Chemicals Ltd

Haifa Group

ATS (Growth Products)

JNC Corporation (Chisso)

Kingenta International

Ekompany