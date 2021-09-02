Controlled Release Fertilizer Market Worldwide 2021: Market Dynamics and Trends, Efficiencies Forecast 2024

“Controlled Release Fertilizer Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Controlled Release Fertilizer market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand for High Efficiency Fertilizers is Driving the Market
The trends in crop production (especially maize and wheat), since the last four decades, highlight that the nitrogen application rate increased about 15 times, whereas its accumulation in grains increased only three-four times. At the same time, nutrient recovery by crops remained relatively low (for instance, about 50% for nitrogen). This fact represents a potentially alarming situation from environmental, economic, and resource conservation points of view and indicates an urgent need for improving efficiency of fertilizer use. Anticipated benefits and increasing global revenue from the controlled release fertilizers are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.
North Dominates the Market
North witnessed consistent growth and thus is expected to provide potential market opportunities. The North n controlled release fertilizer market accounts for major share in the revenue for the region. The first chemically-controlled release products were available as fertilizers, over 50 years ago. High cost, with respect to other nitrogen fertilizers presently, has constrained their utilization in large-scale production of commodity crops, such as, corn, sorghum, wheat, and canola. The application was restricted to special vegetables, orchards, nurseries, seed production, etc. Eliminating superfluous application of fertilizers saves a broadcasting expense of about USD 5 – USD 7 per acre, which acts as a driver for the market.
Detailed TOC of Controlled Release Fertilizer Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.4 Market Restraints
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Condensation Products of Urea and Aldehydes
5.1.1.1 Urea Formaldehyde (UF)
5.1.1.2 Isobutylidenediurea
5.1.1.3 Crotonylidenediurea
5.1.2 Coated and Encapsulated Fertilizers
5.1.2.1 Sulfur Coating
5.1.2.2 Polymer Coating
5.1.2.3 Sulfur-Polymer Coating
5.1.2.4 Other Coated and Encapsulated Fertilizers
5.1.3 Other Controlled Release Fertilizers
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Crop-based Fertilizers
5.2.1.1 Grains and Cereals
5.2.1.2 Oil Seeds
5.2.1.3 Fruits and Vegetables
5.2.2 Non Crop-based Fertilizers
5.2.2.1 Turf and Ornamental Grass
5.2.2.2 Other Non Crop-based Fertilizers
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Spain
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Germany
5.3.2.5 Italy
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South
5.3.5 Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 Rest of Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Competitor Strategies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Nutrien
6.3.2 Yara International
6.3.3 Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA
6.3.4 Scotts Miracle Gro
6.3.5 Compo GmbH and Co. KG
6.3.6 Chemicals Ltd
6.3.7 Haifa Group
6.3.8 ATS (Growth Products)
6.3.9 JNC Corporation (Chisso)
6.3.10 Kingenta International
6.3.11 Ekompany
6.3.12 Smart Fert
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
