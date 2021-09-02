Fresh Berries Market 2021 Supply, Consumption, Cost and Profit analysis and forecast to 2024

“Fresh Berries Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Fresh Berries market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
China – The Largest Producer
China is the largest producer of fresh berries in the world. It produced 4.2 million metric ton of berries in 2018. China exports over 95% to 97% of its raspberries to other parts of the world, although the production volume of raspberries in China is not low. According to the Chinese Society for Horticultural Science, China is now the world’s largest strawberry producer, both in terms of acreage and production. A wide diversity of production methods is being used in the country; for instance, in the south, mostly open field production, mostly for processing, and plasticulture; in northern areas, high tunnels, and greenhouse production.
Asia Pacific Leads the Consumption of Fresh Berries
Asia-Pacific leads the consumption of fresh berries, with a 55% share of the global consumption. 70% of the global production of berries comes from Asia-Pacific. China and Japan are leading countries in the production of fresh berries in this region.
Apart from strawberries, blueberries also hold relevance to the Asia-Pacific region. Having a lot of experience in growing many blueberry varieties, various production regions have focused on different varieties. The Jiaodong Peninsula in China produces mainly the Duke and Bluecrop varieties. The Liaodong Peninsula produces more Duke, Bluecrop, Northcountry, and Reca varieties. The planted area for blueberries in this region increased in the past few years.
Market Overview:
