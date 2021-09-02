NSCLC Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast by DelveInsight

“ NSCLC Market ” report has been added to DelveInsight

NSCLC Disease Overview

NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer accounted for approximately 85% of all lung cancers. However, NSCLC metastasizes to other organs slower in comparison to SCLC, and microscopically, SCLC is composed of much smaller cells. NSCLC is mainly subcategorized into adenocarcinomas, squamous cell carcinomas, large cell carcinomas and several other types that occur less frequently include adenosquamous carcinomas and sarcomatoid carcinomas.

NSCLC Market: Geography Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

NSCLC Key Players

Genentech

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Hoffmann-La Roche

Merck

Novartis

NSCLC Drugs

Rozlytrek (Entrectinib)

Imfinzi (Durvalumab)

Opdivo (Nivolumab)

Tecentriq (Atezolizumab)

NSCLC Market Report

NSCLC can be located in the mid-chest, but it is often also found in other parts of the lung too. Even though NSCLCs are associated with cigarette smoking, adenocarcinomas may also be found in patients who have never smoked. Also, it is relatively insensitive to chemotherapy and radiation therapy in comparison with SCLC.

NSCLC Treatment Market

Currently the mainstay of treatment is immune checkpoint inhibitors, combination of targeted and immunotherapy with chemotherapy. Although in future, scenario is going to be changed as most of the companies are targeting specific mutations to treat the NSCLC patients.

NSCLC Market Growth

Growth of NSCLC Market is expected to be driven by increasing incident case of NSCLC, continue uptake of approved therapies mainly immune checkpoint inhibitors, expected entry of potential premium price emerging therapies and increasing awareness of mutations like BRAF, c-Met and others; currently there is a lack of potential treatment options for these mutations but now companies are working thoroughly towards the development of mutation specific therapies.

NSCLC Market Insights

There are different types of treatment available for NSCLC; however, mainly 10 types of standard treatment are used, which include Surgery, Radiation therapy, Chemotherapy, Targeted therapy, Immunotherapy, Laser therapy, Photodynamic therapy (PDT), Cryosurgery, Electrocautery

NSCLC Market Report Highlights

In the coming years, the NSCLC market

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence NSCLC R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition

Major players are involved in developing therapies for NSCLC. Launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the NSCLC market

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for NSCLC

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities

Following is the TOC of the NSCLC market report

Key Insights Executive Summary of NSCLC Competitive Intelligence Analysis for NSCLC NSCLC : Market Overview at a Glance NSCLC : Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey NSCLC Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of NSCLC Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies NSCLC : Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of NSCLC KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsightCapabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

