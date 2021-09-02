Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size and Share by 2027| Merge Healthcare Incorporated, McKesson Corporation, Agfa Healthcare

“Los Angeles, United States, Sept 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and United States Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027 The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) market.

The research report on the global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have been scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Leading Players

Merge Healthcare Incorporated, McKesson Corporation, Agfa Healthcare, Carestream Health, Philips Healthcare, Sectra AB, Siemens Healthineers, Novarad, INFINITT North America, Intelerad Medical Systems, Topcon Corporation, Sonomed Escalon, Canon USA, Inc., Visbion, EyePACS, LLC

Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Segmentation by Product

Radiology

Orthopedics

Oncology

Pathology

Endoscopy

Women’s Health Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS)

Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Segmentation by Application

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) & Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Other

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) market?

How will the global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Radiology

1.2.3 Orthopedics

1.2.4 Oncology

1.2.5 Pathology

1.2.6 Endoscopy

1.2.7 Women’s Health

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) & Clinics

1.3.4 Diagnostic Imaging Centers

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Trends

2.3.2 Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Revenue

3.4 Global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Revenue in 2020

3.5 Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Merge Healthcare Incorporated

11.1.1 Merge Healthcare Incorporated Company Details

11.1.2 Merge Healthcare Incorporated Business Overview

11.1.3 Merge Healthcare Incorporated Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Introduction

11.1.4 Merge Healthcare Incorporated Revenue in Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Merge Healthcare Incorporated Recent Development

11.2 McKesson Corporation

11.2.1 McKesson Corporation Company Details

11.2.2 McKesson Corporation Business Overview

11.2.3 McKesson Corporation Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Introduction

11.2.4 McKesson Corporation Revenue in Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 McKesson Corporation Recent Development

11.3 Agfa Healthcare

11.3.1 Agfa Healthcare Company Details

11.3.2 Agfa Healthcare Business Overview

11.3.3 Agfa Healthcare Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Introduction

11.3.4 Agfa Healthcare Revenue in Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Agfa Healthcare Recent Development

11.4 Carestream Health

11.4.1 Carestream Health Company Details

11.4.2 Carestream Health Business Overview

11.4.3 Carestream Health Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Introduction

11.4.4 Carestream Health Revenue in Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Carestream Health Recent Development

11.5 Philips Healthcare

11.5.1 Philips Healthcare Company Details

11.5.2 Philips Healthcare Business Overview

11.5.3 Philips Healthcare Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Introduction

11.5.4 Philips Healthcare Revenue in Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Development

11.6 Sectra AB

11.6.1 Sectra AB Company Details

11.6.2 Sectra AB Business Overview

11.6.3 Sectra AB Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Introduction

11.6.4 Sectra AB Revenue in Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Sectra AB Recent Development

11.7 Siemens Healthineers

11.7.1 Siemens Healthineers Company Details

11.7.2 Siemens Healthineers Business Overview

11.7.3 Siemens Healthineers Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Introduction

11.7.4 Siemens Healthineers Revenue in Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Siemens Healthineers Recent Development

11.8 Novarad

11.8.1 Novarad Company Details

11.8.2 Novarad Business Overview

11.8.3 Novarad Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Introduction

11.8.4 Novarad Revenue in Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Novarad Recent Development

11.9 INFINITT North America

11.9.1 INFINITT North America Company Details

11.9.2 INFINITT North America Business Overview

11.9.3 INFINITT North America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Introduction

11.9.4 INFINITT North America Revenue in Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 INFINITT North America Recent Development

11.10 Intelerad Medical Systems

11.10.1 Intelerad Medical Systems Company Details

11.10.2 Intelerad Medical Systems Business Overview

11.10.3 Intelerad Medical Systems Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Introduction

11.10.4 Intelerad Medical Systems Revenue in Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Intelerad Medical Systems Recent Development

11.11 Topcon Corporation

11.11.1 Topcon Corporation Company Details

11.11.2 Topcon Corporation Business Overview

11.11.3 Topcon Corporation Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Introduction

11.11.4 Topcon Corporation Revenue in Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Topcon Corporation Recent Development

11.12 Sonomed Escalon

11.12.1 Sonomed Escalon Company Details

11.12.2 Sonomed Escalon Business Overview

11.12.3 Sonomed Escalon Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Introduction

11.12.4 Sonomed Escalon Revenue in Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Sonomed Escalon Recent Development

11.13 Canon USA, Inc.

11.13.1 Canon USA, Inc. Company Details

11.13.2 Canon USA, Inc. Business Overview

11.13.3 Canon USA, Inc. Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Introduction

11.13.4 Canon USA, Inc. Revenue in Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Canon USA, Inc. Recent Development

11.14 Visbion

11.14.1 Visbion Company Details

11.14.2 Visbion Business Overview

11.14.3 Visbion Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Introduction

11.14.4 Visbion Revenue in Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Visbion Recent Development

11.15 EyePACS, LLC

11.15.1 EyePACS, LLC Company Details

11.15.2 EyePACS, LLC Business Overview

11.15.3 EyePACS, LLC Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Introduction

11.15.4 EyePACS, LLC Revenue in Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 EyePACS, LLC Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

