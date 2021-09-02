Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size and Share by 2027| Merge Healthcare Incorporated, McKesson Corporation, Agfa Healthcare

“Los Angeles, United States, Sept 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and United States Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027 The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) market.
The research report on the global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.
The Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.
The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have been scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.
Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Competitive Landscape
The last chapter of the research report on the global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.
Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Leading Players
Merge Healthcare Incorporated, McKesson Corporation, Agfa Healthcare, Carestream Health, Philips Healthcare, Sectra AB, Siemens Healthineers, Novarad, INFINITT North America, Intelerad Medical Systems, Topcon Corporation, Sonomed Escalon, Canon USA, Inc., Visbion, EyePACS, LLC
Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Segmentation
Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.
Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Segmentation by Product
Radiology
Orthopedics
Oncology
Pathology
Endoscopy
Women’s Health Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS)
Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Segmentation by Application
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) & Clinics
Diagnostic Imaging Centers
Other
Questions answered in the report
- Which are the five top players of the global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) market?
- How will the global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) market change in the next five years?
- Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) market?
- What are the drivers and restraints of the global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) market?
- Which regional market will show the highest growth?
- What will be the CAGR and size of the global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) market throughout the forecast period?
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Radiology
1.2.3 Orthopedics
1.2.4 Oncology
1.2.5 Pathology
1.2.6 Endoscopy
1.2.7 Women’s Health
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) & Clinics
1.3.4 Diagnostic Imaging Centers
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Trends
2.3.2 Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Drivers
2.3.3 Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Challenges
2.3.4 Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Revenue
3.4 Global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Revenue in 2020
3.5 Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America
6.1 North America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Merge Healthcare Incorporated
11.1.1 Merge Healthcare Incorporated Company Details
11.1.2 Merge Healthcare Incorporated Business Overview
11.1.3 Merge Healthcare Incorporated Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Introduction
11.1.4 Merge Healthcare Incorporated Revenue in Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 Merge Healthcare Incorporated Recent Development
11.2 McKesson Corporation
11.2.1 McKesson Corporation Company Details
11.2.2 McKesson Corporation Business Overview
11.2.3 McKesson Corporation Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Introduction
11.2.4 McKesson Corporation Revenue in Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 McKesson Corporation Recent Development
11.3 Agfa Healthcare
11.3.1 Agfa Healthcare Company Details
11.3.2 Agfa Healthcare Business Overview
11.3.3 Agfa Healthcare Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Introduction
11.3.4 Agfa Healthcare Revenue in Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 Agfa Healthcare Recent Development
11.4 Carestream Health
11.4.1 Carestream Health Company Details
11.4.2 Carestream Health Business Overview
11.4.3 Carestream Health Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Introduction
11.4.4 Carestream Health Revenue in Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 Carestream Health Recent Development
11.5 Philips Healthcare
11.5.1 Philips Healthcare Company Details
11.5.2 Philips Healthcare Business Overview
11.5.3 Philips Healthcare Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Introduction
11.5.4 Philips Healthcare Revenue in Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Development
11.6 Sectra AB
11.6.1 Sectra AB Company Details
11.6.2 Sectra AB Business Overview
11.6.3 Sectra AB Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Introduction
11.6.4 Sectra AB Revenue in Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 Sectra AB Recent Development
11.7 Siemens Healthineers
11.7.1 Siemens Healthineers Company Details
11.7.2 Siemens Healthineers Business Overview
11.7.3 Siemens Healthineers Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Introduction
11.7.4 Siemens Healthineers Revenue in Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 Siemens Healthineers Recent Development
11.8 Novarad
11.8.1 Novarad Company Details
11.8.2 Novarad Business Overview
11.8.3 Novarad Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Introduction
11.8.4 Novarad Revenue in Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Novarad Recent Development
11.9 INFINITT North America
11.9.1 INFINITT North America Company Details
11.9.2 INFINITT North America Business Overview
11.9.3 INFINITT North America Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Introduction
11.9.4 INFINITT North America Revenue in Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 INFINITT North America Recent Development
11.10 Intelerad Medical Systems
11.10.1 Intelerad Medical Systems Company Details
11.10.2 Intelerad Medical Systems Business Overview
11.10.3 Intelerad Medical Systems Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Introduction
11.10.4 Intelerad Medical Systems Revenue in Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 Intelerad Medical Systems Recent Development
11.11 Topcon Corporation
11.11.1 Topcon Corporation Company Details
11.11.2 Topcon Corporation Business Overview
11.11.3 Topcon Corporation Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Introduction
11.11.4 Topcon Corporation Revenue in Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 Topcon Corporation Recent Development
11.12 Sonomed Escalon
11.12.1 Sonomed Escalon Company Details
11.12.2 Sonomed Escalon Business Overview
11.12.3 Sonomed Escalon Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Introduction
11.12.4 Sonomed Escalon Revenue in Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Business (2016-2021)
11.12.5 Sonomed Escalon Recent Development
11.13 Canon USA, Inc.
11.13.1 Canon USA, Inc. Company Details
11.13.2 Canon USA, Inc. Business Overview
11.13.3 Canon USA, Inc. Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Introduction
11.13.4 Canon USA, Inc. Revenue in Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Business (2016-2021)
11.13.5 Canon USA, Inc. Recent Development
11.14 Visbion
11.14.1 Visbion Company Details
11.14.2 Visbion Business Overview
11.14.3 Visbion Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Introduction
11.14.4 Visbion Revenue in Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Business (2016-2021)
11.14.5 Visbion Recent Development
11.15 EyePACS, LLC
11.15.1 EyePACS, LLC Company Details
11.15.2 EyePACS, LLC Business Overview
11.15.3 EyePACS, LLC Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Introduction
11.15.4 EyePACS, LLC Revenue in Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Business (2016-2021)
11.15.5 EyePACS, LLC Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details